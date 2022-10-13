I just got Tesla's CCS adapter and there was one big reason I got it. I will share that with you now!. Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience. I've owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD for about 6 weeks now and recently bought a CCS adapter from Tesla for it. The reason for this purchase is that there is a Harmon's grocery store with free CCS charging just a few blocks away from me and I expect to be using this charging station a lot. Here is my experience with it.

