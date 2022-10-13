Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
teslarati.com
Tesla launches J1772 Wall Connector for all EVs
Tesla launched a new J1772 Wall Connector as a charging solution for all EVs, both Tesla and non-Tesla EVs. Tesla said that the new wall connector, priced at $550, is ideal for houses, apartments, hospitality properties, and workplaces. It offers up to 44 miles of ranger added per hour, includes a 24-foot cable, and has multiple power settings. It’s also designed for both indoor and outdoor use.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Driving Dynamics Comparison Tests
YouTube influencer Zygrene has compared the Tesla Model Y with the Polestar 2, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the past. Just a few weeks ago, after spending more time with the Ioniq 5, he put out a video claiming that it's nearly the perfect EV. Needless to say, when Zygrene followed up that video with a comparison of the Ioniq 5's driving dynamics to the Model Y's, it got our attention.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla driver demographics study reveals the typical owner's race car acceleration habit
A recent study on the demographics of the typical Tesla buyer returned some rather unsurprising results. The stereotypical Tesla owner has earned somewhat of a hipster reputation, at least in the mind of those who prefer gas-guzzlers, and the study's findings are unlikely to dissuade their opinion. Californian car insurance platform Jerry has run the numbers in its database and found out that the quintessential Tesla buyer is an affluent male up to 34 years old, which puts them squarely in the Gen-Z to the Millennial demographics.
Tesla Launches J1772 Wall Charger That Can Fit All Other Electric Cars
Tesla recently announced its all-new J1772 Wall Connector, which can be yours for $550, not including installation. According to the famous American EV maker, its new wall connector is a convenient charging solution for Tesla and non-Tesla products. The non-Tesla part is critical because its standard wall charger for Tesla-only models is $150 cheaper.
Jeep just revealed its first all-electric SUV, one of 4 battery powered SUVs that it's promised will arrive by 2025
Although Jeep's parent company Stellantis previously released images of the EV in March, it had revealed few details about the Jeep Avenger.
electrek.co
Taco Bell innovates the fast food experience with fast chargers for EV drivers with the munchies
Your favorite late-night snack place, Taco Bell, is always looking for new ways to serve its customers, introducing irresistible favorites like nacho fries. TB’s latest idea: to serve the growing population of EV drivers with ultrafast charging stations so you can “get an EV charge and a chalupa all in one easy stop.”
torquenews.com
Subaru’s New Model Inventory Improves But It’s Still Worst In The U.S.
When will the 2023 Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other new Subaru model inventory improve? See how much it's up over the last month and why the automaker still ranks last. There is good news for new Subaru shoppers looking for a 2023 Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Forester. Subaru of America's new model inventory is up. But the Camden, N.J. automaker still has the tightest supply of any automaker.
torquenews.com
iPhone Producer Foxconn Now Wants To Make Tesla Cars
It looks like even before the Apple EV car we may see Tesla electric vehicles made by Apple iPhone producer Foxconn. Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics company, is already known for assembling Apple’s ubiquitous iPhones. But on Tuesday, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way noted that Foxconn is now looking at electric vehicle manufacturing as its new frontier — and it is hoping to assemble EVs for Tesla in the future.
torquenews.com
Two Tesla Cybertrucks Arrive At Giga Texas Under Wraps
Two days ago Tesla Giga Texas drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer spotted two "new" Tesla Cybertrucks at Giga Texas. He tweeted that they were Cybertruck prototypes, which makes sense at this point. However, they were covered. The covers were certainly not enough to hide what was underneath, but probably just there for protection from the elements. That said, it wasn't clear if they were working copies of just bodies.
torquenews.com
Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience
I just got Tesla's CCS adapter and there was one big reason I got it. I will share that with you now!. Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience. I've owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD for about 6 weeks now and recently bought a CCS adapter from Tesla for it. The reason for this purchase is that there is a Harmon's grocery store with free CCS charging just a few blocks away from me and I expect to be using this charging station a lot. Here is my experience with it.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Made In Shanghai Adds Comfort For Rear Passengers
Tesla has just added some improvements to the made in Shanghai Tesla Model Y to make the ride more comfortable for rear-seat passengers. Starting in mid-October all Tesla Model Y units manufactured at the Shanghai Gigafactory will incorporate a series of innovations that will make sitting and movement more comfortable for passengers in the rear row. The Austin manufacturer has improved the rear seats by making the seat cushion now a little bit wider, and also by adding a new emergency opening system for the rear doors.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Lauds Ford's Compact Hybrid Pickup, the Maverick
Although it seems like a natural, a hybrid pickup truck isn't. Though hybrids offer a good combination of electric and standard internal-combustion, automakers with one exception -- Ford -- prefer standard ICE tech for their trucks. Ford has shown electric trucks work and its Maverick hybrid shows hybrid tech works for pickups, too.
Investors likely used shady methods to move $45 billion out of China as the yuan continues its decline
China labeled $45.2 billion in outflows as "errors and omissions," which likely indicates illegal or semi-legal channels, according to Reuters.
Why are gas prices high in California? Consumer group calls for windfall profit tax on oil companies
In all likelihood you have been at a gas station, pumping gas and watching your dollars fly by. So, what's up?
Infinited Fiber Says Chemical Costs Up 300%
Fashion and textile technology firm Infinited Fiber Company said its work to build the world’s first commercial-scale Infinna textile fiber factory in Kemi, Finland, has progressed largely according to plan since the announcement of the factory site in June. The company is now also increasing its focus on scaling Infinna production volume further as quickly as possible in response to the continued and growing customer demand for the company’s high-quality regenerated textile fiber Infinna. The company said the market impacts of the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the increased uncertainty on the global utility, commodity and financial markets, has highlighted the...
torquenews.com
First-Ever Video Comparison of ALL 2023 Toyota Crown Trim Levels
See all three 2023 Toyota Crown trim levels together side-by-side. Which one is your favorite?. Have you decided yet which grade of Toyota Crown is your favorite? If not, I may have found a way to help you. How about a full comparison of all trim levels?. 2023 Crown Features.
Comments / 0