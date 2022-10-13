ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baylorbears.com

T&F Announces 2023 Schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor track and field released its 2023 indoor and outdoor schedule on Monday afternoon. The squad looks to the new season after a historic 2022 outdoor run that saw a program-record 20 entries qualify for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
WACO, TX
baylorbears.com

No. 1 Texas Outlasts No. 18 VB in Four Sets on Saturday

In what felt like maybe an Elite Eight matchup, 18th-ranked Baylor ended No. 1 Texas' streak of consecutive sets won at 16, but still came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Longhorns Saturday afternoon before a Ferrell Center Crowd of 5,604. Texas (14-0, 6-0) All-American Logan Eggleston closed...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy