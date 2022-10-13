In what felt like maybe an Elite Eight matchup, 18th-ranked Baylor ended No. 1 Texas' streak of consecutive sets won at 16, but still came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Longhorns Saturday afternoon before a Ferrell Center Crowd of 5,604. Texas (14-0, 6-0) All-American Logan Eggleston closed...

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO