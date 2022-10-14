Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
The Intel Arc A770 outperforms the GeForce RTX 4090, but in one specific case
Intel has just launched its brand new graphics cards, the ARC A750 and A770. Admittedly, these two models cannot compete in terms of performance with cards like the GeForce 3080, 3090 or the very recent GeForce 4090. Except on one point: video decompression. That’s it, Intel’s ARC A770 is widely...
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
Windows 10 and 11: oops, the list of malicious drivers has not been updated for 3 years!
In order to protect Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft has blacklisted malicious or outdated drivers. The problem is that the list of these drivers has not been updated since 2019, while new faulty drivers have since appeared. Today, when we wish update pc drivers, There is nothing to do....
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
PS5 exclusives on PC, how much is a decent laptop worth to play them?
We have to start from the idea that the main business of PlayStation is its console and the ecosystem that surrounds it. That is why they will always look for better performance for price in that case. In addition, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, has already said that we will have to wait at least a year to enjoy the exclusives on PC. So if impatience gets the best of you or you think it’s more worthwhile not to wait, then having the SONY console is recommended.
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
I hated gaming laptops, I bought one and the nonsense got over me
We all have a specific opinion about many things in our day to day, also about technology. This also happens to us computer scientists, who often move by certain beliefs or ideas and from there we do not move. Something like that happened to me, I had always thought that a gaming laptop It didn’t make sense, but my opinion has changed.
Microsoft will launch into mobile gaming and declare war on Apple and Google
Microsoft is developing a game store for smartphones. The information comes from an official document filed with the UK competition authorities. Based on the experience acquired through the takeover of Activision-Blizzard, the Redmond firm aims to attract mobile gamers outside the fold of Apple and Google, which have more or less a monopoly position on the distribution of smartphone games.
The best SSD hard drive on the market, now without VAT: add 1 TB to your PC for very little
Having enough free space on our PC not only allows us to store all kinds of content at any time, but it is also necessary for our equipment to function without problems. Also, if this is an SSD, all the better, since the speed of our equipment will improve substantially compared to the classic HDD. If we put these two premises together, we find a very interesting offer with a 1 TB storage SSD for only 84.99 euros, which is a 22% discount on its usual price.
Just for this novelty that is going to arrive, it is worth installing Windows 11
Windows 11 He is already over a year old. However, Microsoft’s new operating system is not booting as expected by Microsoft for several reasons. The first of them, the new minimum requirements that leave out almost half of the computers that are in operation today. And, on the other hand, the fact that it is an incomplete system, which is still launching the new features that Microsoft promised in its day. After the first major update of this system, version 2022, today we know that one of the most anticipated promised novelties will arrive very soon.
These websites bring you your favorite retro games for free, without downloading or installing anything
Retro is back in fashion. For many games, both large productions and independents, that are released today, users will continue to have a special affection for retro games. And it is that, for many, the games of the past were much better than the games of today, more entertaining, without lootboxes or infinite DLCs with which to get people’s money. Although most of these games have unfortunately fallen into oblivion, there are many ways to play them again on our computer. And today we are going to see some of the best we can find.
Three Mini PCs to connect to the TV in the living room for less than 150 Euros
The interesting thing about Mini PCs is that they consume very little, take up very little space and are quite cheap. One of the strengths they have in many cases is that they can be installed directly behind the SmartTV. What this allows us is to better visualize the wiring and have everything computerized and clean.
Intel prepares its graphics cards for Uncharted and Gotham Knights
This week is full of highly anticipated games and it is necessary to prepare the PC to obtain the best performance. Intel has released new drivers for their intel arc graphics cards. These new drivers are optimized for Gotham Knights, A Plaghe Tale: Requiem and Unchartedas well as include a list of known bugs.
Have you chosen your processor well or have you paid more for nothing?
One of the clearest similes regarding the necessary performance of a computer is that of a factory, in it the resources that we have in excess are the workers who, as long as they have work to do, will perform at their best. However, having most of them unemployed represents an incredible loss in wages. Everyone knows that you don’t need a Gaming PC to do office work. But what happens when we have additional cores in the processor than the requirements of the most demanding game or application?
Windows 11 hates AMD Ryzen processors, makes them go bad
That Microsoft released Windows 11 came as a bit of a surprise, as Windows 10 is planned to be the company’s last operating system. The launch has been a disaster and has generated controversy from the first moment. But, they have not stopped and now we know that Windows 11 is causing AMD Ryzen processors to malfunction.
Microsoft plans a game store for smartphones
The war of the app stores for iOS can escalate in an unexpected way, with the arrival of Microsoft in this arena. And yes, when I talk about the mobile app store war, I’m referring to the legal battles you’re fighting (plus more to come) for trying to keep your App Store as the only source of software installation on your devices. devices, a policy that, seeing the movements by the regulators, seems to have its days numbered.
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
