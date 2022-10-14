Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Watch out for this fake Windows update, it could cost you a salary
Security researchers have discovered a ransomware campaign that has been active since September. It targets individuals and demands a ransom which, if not astronomical, remains very expensive in these times of crisis. Researchers have discovered ransomware that masquerades as a Windows Update. This new technique can be devastating, the cybercriminals...
techunwrapped.com
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
techunwrapped.com
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
techunwrapped.com
If copy and paste isn’t working on your PC, here’s how to fix it
In all probability, copy and paste they are the most used shortcuts in Windows, and by far. These utilities allow us to copy a text or image or even files and folders and paste them in a different place, and using it is as simple as using the shortcuts CTRL + C Y CTRL + V, or even with the conceptual mouse menu. However, there are times when copying and pasting it does not work for some reason, so if this is your case, in this article we are going to show you what you should do to solve it.
techunwrapped.com
Download and use Adobe Photoshop for free on PC
Among the many types of software that we can distinguish when choosing one title or another for our computer, one parameter that we take into account is its price. That is why we clearly distinguish those free programs that we can install and use without problems, from the commercial ones that we pay for. It is true that everything related to open source software that does not have any cost, does not stop growing over the years.
techunwrapped.com
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
techunwrapped.com
Pixel 7 Pro: the screen suffers from a first bug, it jerks when scrolling on certain applications
As has been the case for a few years, Google’s latest flagship Pixel seems to be experiencing issues right after its official launch. The screen of the latest Pixel 7 Pro would be capricious on certain applications. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now on sale...
techunwrapped.com
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
techunwrapped.com
Mega, 1Fichier, Zippyshare… download from more than 50 hostings, without premium, with these websites
Thanks to storage servers In the cloud it is very easy to share all kinds of files over the Internet. Surely we have ever downloaded a file from servers like Mega or 1Fichier. And surely we have also realized the hassle of doing so since the free plans. Each of these hostings has a payment plan that allows us to accelerate downloads, download without waiting, and, in addition, do it at maximum speed. However, if we download from several servers at the same time, the price per month can become quite expensive. Unless we use these websites.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
techunwrapped.com
Don’t lose your Steam games, make a backup
Steam It is the most used gaming platform on PC, and there are thousands of games that we can add to our library. steam offers steam-cloud as a means to be able to save our games and configurations, but these are also saved in the PC storage, although the problem is where… if you want to make a backup of your gameswe are going to tell you in this article where are they kept Really.
techunwrapped.com
I am going to set up my website, what server do I need?
It may be a personal blog, a business idea, a web page to promote your brand… You won’t be short of ideas when it comes to carrying out your project. And the server is the most important element for offer a quality website to attract a larger number of users.
techunwrapped.com
Razer Edge 5G, cloud gaming in your pocket
The recently announced Razer Edge 5G is one more example that the portable game console ecosystem is experiencing a particularly effervescent period, after Sony’s departure from that market, with the end of PS Vita production in March 2019, left Nintendo, with its hybrid Switch, as a reference device in that market. Something that implied that the demand was minimal, probably as a result of the fact that many users already used the smartphone to play and, therefore, did not need a laptop.
techunwrapped.com
Electric storms? This is how you should protect your PC to avoid damage
If in the area where you live they usually occur electric storms, then you should know that both your PC and the rest of your electrical devices may be in danger. Fortunately, there are ways to protect your pc to make it practically immune to the electrical problems that these types of storms can cause, and in this article we are going to tell you everything so that you can be sure that your PC does not suffer damage when they happen.
techunwrapped.com
Is your Mac not connecting to the internet? The solution is very simple
Everyone knows most of the tips that we start below, but they are actions that are important to carry out because they can often solve connection problems. Before starting to configure or modify settings on your Mac, it is recommended reset the Wi-Fi network or restart the Wi-Fi network. This will reconnect the MacBook Pro to it and may fix the setup issue. Still, you can also check if the connections of the router are placed correctly and there are no loose cables. These tips are basic, but they solve many connection problems.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung SmartThings is updated, now offers you support for this
But what exactly is this Matter thing? He is a protocol used to connect devices that are compatible with each other. It is one more option to communicate systems, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In this way you can control devices from your mobile, through applications, and better manage your home automation.
techunwrapped.com
3 steps to remove the wired connection and connect via Wi-Fi
There are several options that you can take into account to go from Ethernet to Wi-Fi in Windows. It is something that you will be able to do with the latest versions of the Microsoft system. We are going to show some alternatives so that you know at all times how you can make this change in a simple way.
techunwrapped.com
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
techunwrapped.com
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
Comments / 0