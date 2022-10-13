Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees are getting an unbelievable version of trade acquisition Harrison Bader
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, who was at the time wearing a walking boot, nobody truly understood the value he would bring to the team. Bader was dealing with plantar fasciitis, still weeks away...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Yardbarker
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction
The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
Ex-Mets prospect turns heads in White Sox managerial interview
It looks like the White Sox will have a new manager soon. Following Tony La Russa’s resignation due to health concerns, Chicago has been looking for someone to take his place. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One of the candidates is Pedro Grifol, who seems to...
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to make a big infield change for Game 4 of the ALDS
The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night, but there were a few variables that led to their demise. Aside from a tumultuous Luis Severino start that ended up being a bit resilient in the end, they didn’t get the necessary defense from their infield to get the job done.
Yardbarker
Kristaps Porzingis regrets the way he handled departure from Knicks
The New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 amid tension between the player and the organization, but Porzingis thinks things could have gone better at the end as he looks back. Porzingis admitted Friday that he wishes he had handled the circumstances that led to his Knicks exit in...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
Yardbarker
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa blasts Bob Costas over Guardians-Yankees ALDS broadcasts
Radio legend Mike Francesa would appreciate it if Bob Costas would let the action speak for itself during Monday night's American League Division Series-deciding Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. "Costas will not be quiet," Francesa complained during a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast, according...
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Yankees made a huge mistake building their ALDS roster and it’s coming back to bite them
When the New York Yankees were constructing their ALDS roster, they made several odd decisions after electing to leave DJ LeMahieu off due to his right toe injury. Needing a utility option, the Yankees included Marwin Gonzalez, who has experience playing every infield position and can feature in the outfield if need be.
Surprising Giants have MetLife Stadium rocking like never before
The New York Giants have called on their fans to get loud several times this year, and each time the Big Blue faithful have responded. But fans took it to a different level on Sunday during a 24-20 upset of the Baltimore Ravens. Following an interception by safety Julian Love late in the fourth quarter, it went from loud to deafening.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
Comments / 0