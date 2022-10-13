ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
NJ.com

Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction

The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets prospect turns heads in White Sox managerial interview

It looks like the White Sox will have a new manager soon. Following Tony La Russa’s resignation due to health concerns, Chicago has been looking for someone to take his place. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One of the candidates is Pedro Grifol, who seems to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to make a big infield change for Game 4 of the ALDS

The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night, but there were a few variables that led to their demise. Aside from a tumultuous Luis Severino start that ended up being a bit resilient in the end, they didn’t get the necessary defense from their infield to get the job done.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa blasts Bob Costas over Guardians-Yankees ALDS broadcasts

Radio legend Mike Francesa would appreciate it if Bob Costas would let the action speak for itself during Monday night's American League Division Series-deciding Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. "Costas will not be quiet," Francesa complained during a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast, according...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
Yardbarker

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
LOS ANGELES, CA

