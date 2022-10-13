Read full article on original website
Robbins Reaches Consolation Final At ITA
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – Senior Lauren Robbins reached the finals of the B1 singles consolation bracket as the UNCW women's tennis team wrapped up action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Carolina Regional on Saturday. Robbins, from Raleigh, N.C., split a pair of matches and reached the finals of...
Volleyball Knocked Off In Four By Pride
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Yagmur Cinel's match-high 15 kills led Colonial Athletic Association leader Hofstra to a four-set win (25-21, 2522, 23-25, 25-19) over UNCW on Saturday at Hanover Hall. With the road win, the Pride (12-8, 9-0 CAA) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference, following...
Seahawks Tune Up For CAAs at ECU
GREENVILLE, North Carolina – — In their final appearance before the Colonial Athletic Association Cross Country Championships in two weeks, UNCW placed seventh in the 8K men's race and sixth in the 6K women's competition late Friday at the ECU Invitational. Held at scenic Lake Kristi, site of...
Women's Soccer Preview: Stony Brook
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's soccer team plays its penultimate match of the 2022 regular season on the road at Stony Brook on Noon Sunday at LaValle Stadium. The game will be live streamed on FloFC with live stats available at UNCWStats.com. The Seahawks, 7-6-2 (3-3-1 CAA),...
Huffman Registers Big Win At ITA Regional
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – Senior Zoe Huffman knocked off N.C. State's Chloe Henderson in the B2 singles bracket to highlight the UNCW women's tennis team's play on the second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Carolina Regional on Friday. Huffman and teammate Stela Joksimovic each reached the quarterfinals...
Isley 10th, Seahawks Sixth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. – Junior Walker Isley is tied for 10th overall while UNCW is in sixth after two rounds at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh. Lipscomb, which is ranked 37th nationally, is tied with Miami (Ohio) for the tournament lead at...
Men's Soccer Clinches CAA Tournament Berth
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta set UNCW's career shutout record with his 26th career clean sheet as the Seahawks earned a 2-0 victory at William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer action at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field. The Seahawks, 5-3-4 (4-1-2 CAA), clinched...
Swimming & Diving Programs Ranked top-30 In Nation
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Both UNCW swimming and diving programs have achieved their highest national rankings in program history with the men at 26th and the women 27th in CollegeSwimming.com's most recent report. "This is historic for our program," said third-year Head Coach Bobby Guntoro. "We have not had both...
Men's Soccer Preview: William & Mary
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team continues Colonial Athletic Association play at William & Mary on Saturday night at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field. The 7 p.m. contest will be live streamed on FloFC. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com. The Seahawks enter with...
