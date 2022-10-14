Read full article on original website
No. 4 Penn State Rolls to 3-0 Win at Kent State for Non-Conference Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Oct. 16, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 3-0 win at Kent State (6-7) in a non-conference field hockey game. Brie Barraco collected five saves as Penn State posted its second straight road shutout win of the weekend.
Penn State Women’s Tennis Continues Action at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team continued play at the Buckeye Invitational. The Nittany Lions will conclude their run in the tournament on Sunday, Oct. 16. Singles. Alina Lebedeva defeated Abby Siminski of Xavier 6-4, 6-3. Olivia Dorner prevailed over Kat Lyman of Xavier 4-6, 6-3,...
Third Quarter Burst Leads No. 4 Penn State to Road Win at Bucknell
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (12-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 4-0 win at Bucknell (4-9) in a non-conference field hockey game. The Nittany Lions exploded for three goals in the third period to break open what was a close 1-0 game at halftime to coast to victory on the road.
Penn State Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Play at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team opened play at the Buckeye Invitational on Friday. The Nittany Lions will continue play in the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. Singles. Alina Lebedeva prevailed over Blessing Nwaozuzu of Xavier 6-3, 6-4. Yvonne Zuffova fell to Shelly Bereznyak of Ohio...
Cross Country Performs Well at Penn State National Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams ran well at the Penn State National Open on Friday morning. The women's squad finished second place (85 team points) out of 18 participating teams in their 6K race, while the men finished ninth (182 points) out of 14 teams on the 5.2 mile course.
No. 14 Penn State Hangs on for Five-Set win at Iowa
CORALVILLE, Iowa – No. 14 Penn State survived a five-set scare to stay unbeaten in the all-time series with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Nittany Lions improved to 15-4 overall and...
Penn State Men's Soccer Falls to Indiana 4-2 on the Road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite goals from Liam Butts and Peter Mangione, Penn State lost to RV Indiana, 4-2 at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The Nittany Lions move to 5-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 Big Ten. FIRST HALF. The Nittany Lions escaped three early corner kicks for Indiana in the first few minutes...
