UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (12-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 4-0 win at Bucknell (4-9) in a non-conference field hockey game. The Nittany Lions exploded for three goals in the third period to break open what was a close 1-0 game at halftime to coast to victory on the road.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO