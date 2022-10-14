Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordayl Allen of Roseland.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Chicago’s Hermosa Neighborhood
As Hispanic Heritage month ended yesterday, I wanted to share my recent visit to Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood on the northwest side, west of Logan Square, with the boundaries generally south of Belmont, east of Kenton, north of Courtland and west of Pulaski. The area includes the birthplace of Walt...
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
blockclubchicago.org
Res Headlines This Weekend’s Connect South Shore Festival With Local Artists, Food, Rollerskating
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore’s free, annual arts festival returns this weekend, bringing together local musicians, creatives and the singer-songwriter Res near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The fourth annual Connect South Shore festival is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in the former Shore Bank parking lot, 7001-7037 S....
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Chicago this year? This post covers Christmas Chicago 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Chicago, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
blockclubchicago.org
Vintage Shop ‘Swantiques’ Opening Andersonville Pop-Up Offering Furniture, Art And Clothes
ANDERSONVILLE — A local vintage dealer is returning to Andersonville with another pop-up shop offering furniture, decor and clothing. Swantiques will debut its pop-up shop with an opening party 6-9 p.m. Friday at 5228 N. Clark St. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday starting Saturday and running through Nov. 6, owner Lora Swanson said.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Move over Resurrection Mary. Ghosts from Chicago’s forgotten past are dying to bump known regulars off the list of haunted streets, cemeteries, bars, and historical buildings. Maybe it’s time for a change.
Jewel shoppers on Chicago's South Side wonder what Mariano's merger will mean for them
Kroger is the nation's No. 2 grocer, operating 44 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area. Jewel has closer to 200 stores in the city and suburbs.
Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field
In both cases, police say, the victims were forced into a grey sedan, driven for a few blocks, robbed and then let go.
The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery
One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
The Museum Of Ice Cream In Chicago Has Unlimited Samples & One Flavor Is So Hated
There's a museum in Illinois that is entirely dedicated to the sweet, cold treat many people love. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) in Chicago, IL has become a popular culinary destination for tourists and locals looking to spend a day immersed in a bright pink-colored world of icy desserts.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
thelansingjournal.com
Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery
LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
