Carlos Correa Interviewing Jeremy Peña On TV Is a Win For the Astros Rookie — Yordan Alvarez’s Sidekicks Are Raking Too

Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole reacts to Guardians’ Josh Naylor’s baby-rocking, F-bomb diss
CLEVELAND — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole claims he didn’t know until after his season-saving start Sunday night that Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor taunted him unmercifully running the bases after a fourth-inning leadoff homer that pulled Cleveland to within a run. Cole said he didn’t know until after...
39-year-old Astros ace Justin Verlander: 'I want to play until they rip the jersey off me'
Despite already being a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame with an MVP, two AL Cy Young awards, a Rookie of the Year trophy, nine All-Star nods and a World Series title, 2022 was, perhaps Verlander's finest campaign. The former second overall draft pick finished the regular season by either leading or tied for the league lead in wins (18), ERA (career-low 1.75) and WHIP (0.82) among other categories.
Yankees announce ALCS roster vs. Astros: Frankie Montas, Oswald Peraza, Marwin Gonzalez, Ron Marinaccio decisions
Start spreading the news. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have assembled their roster for the American League Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros. With Game 1 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees didn’t have much time to settle on their roster after...
Houston Astros to wait for ALCS opponent for 1 more day as Guardians-Yankees game postponed
From champagne showers to rain delay ones, Houston must wait a day longer for its championship series opponent.
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
What channel is the Astros game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Astros in ALCS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (10/19/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can watch the game...
ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching
Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what
Watch: Astros legend Roger Clemens throws out Game 1 first pitch
Clemens won seven Cy Young awards during his career, with his last coming in 2004 in Houston.
2022 ALCS: Yankees Vs. Astros Preview, Schedule & TV Info
The American League Division Series was stretched out due to inclement weather that postponed the finish of the best-of-five matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. But on Tuesday, the Yankees came out on top and geared up for a quick turnaround for a best-of-seven series with the top-seeded Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.
Oops! All Astros: Christopher Morales & Juan Soto
Players number 71 & 72 out of 316 in today’s review. Christopher Morales is a six-foot-one, 170 lb. right-handed corner outfielder from San Pedro de Macoris, DR. Born on September 30, 2002, he signed with the Astros on July 2, 2019. Morales’ first professional assignment was to the rookie...
