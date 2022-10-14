Philly Cheese School, the LGBTQ+ and woman-owned business offering fun and informative classes on how to serve, pair, and enjoy cheese, is teaming up with Philly’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply, and bottle shop Art in the Age for an un-brie-lievable two-part series dubbed Curds and Cocktails, on Tuesday, October 18 at 7pm and Thursday, October 27 at 6pm. Imbibers and fromage-enthusiasts can come together for two workshops centered around how to pair a variety of dairy delicacies with thoughtfully (and uniquely) crafted cocktails while simultaneously celebrating fall flavors.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO