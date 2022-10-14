ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bipartisan bill would require assisted living crisis plans in preparation for future public health emergencies

By Kimberly Bonvissuto
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Mother Jones

The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Community pharmacists warn of medicine shortages amidst rising costs

Shortages and rising costs of medicines could result in patients not receiving important prescriptions, community pharmacists have warned. Commonly-prescribed drugs used to treat conditions such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure and mental health are among those affected. The Department of Health (DoH) said a support package worth £5.3m for the...
UPI News

'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Delivering "medically tailored" meals to seriously ill people in the United States could help avoid 1.6 million hospitalizations annually and save nearly $13.6 billion per year, a Tufts University study estimates. The study's findings appeared Monday in JAMA Network Open. "For people with chronic illness and...
WHYY

Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here’s what can be done

Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute “maternity care deserts,” meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
FLORIDA STATE
KXLY

Most Docs Want Telehealth for Opioid Abuse Treatment to Stick Around

MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Many doctors who used telehealth to treat patients with opioid addiction because of the COVID-19 pandemic would like to make it a permanent part of their practice. A new study from Yale School of Public Health surveyed more than 1,100 physicians who...
Business Insider

The government has already canceled $800 million of debts for US farmers, and says that's 'just the first step' in its loan relief programme

The USDA has canceled $800 million in debts for 13,100 farmers, it said Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act included $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers. The USDA said Tuesday's announcement was "just the first step" in aiding distressed farmers. The US Department of Agriculture has already canceled...
beckerspayer.com

Study: Medically tailored meals could save payers $13.6B annually

Medically tailored meals could result in large cost savings for payers, a study published Oct. 17 in JAMA Network Open found. The study, authored by researchers at Tufts University in Boston, estimated changes by modeling expenses for 6.3 million adults with at least one diet-sensitive health condition and at least one limitation on daily living making it difficult to prepare healthy meals.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Staff input critical to preventing falls in senior living communities: paper

Including staff members in the conversation is the top recommendation in a paper outlining guidance to providers on purposefully designing a safe environment to prevent falls in senior living communities. Falls among older adults are the leading cause of injury and death among adults 65 and older, according to the...

