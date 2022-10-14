Persistent chatter from winds sweeping campus, the light rolling thunder of electric scooters and Vespas, the striking toll of Burton Tower: the customary sounds of our beloved University of Michigan. The sounds that we know as content and occasionally jovial. But, cloaked and metastasizing in the forgotten corners, is another sound, one that encases and suffocates, like the ivy on Tappan Hall. This sound is the growling stomachs of the un-fed students. Without the ability to fill oneself with sustenance, can true happiness ever be fulfilled? Quite simply, it cannot. Verifiable contentment, as granted by “certain unalienable rights,” is impeded by the lack of access to food within our own U-M community.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO