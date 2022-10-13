Read full article on original website
Related
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
KPBS
LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest
San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
Opinion: Preserving Ugly Midway District Symbolizes Neighborhood Opposition to Change
In one of the oddest battles of the upcoming election, a Republican candidate wants to preserve the “character” of the Midway District and kick out Democratic City Councilmember Jen Campbell. Realtor Linda Lukacs is against Measure C, which would eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the district, and...
KPBS
North County mental health facility will fill regional need
County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Why a Successful Homeless Housing Project Disappeared
In 2010, nonprofit leaders launched a program to house the most expensive homeless San Diegans. These were individuals constantly racking up ER hospital visits, ambulance trips, hospital stays and calls to police. Project 25 set out to identify the 25 most vulnerable and frequent users of public services, house them...
thestarnews.com
Celebrate loved ones with your comunidad in Downtown Chula Vista
The leaves are finally changing colors, the climate is getting slightly cooler, and orange is back which only means one thing: the fall season is upon us! Though summer in Downtown Chula Vista had its vibrant perks, the fall season brings great events that are sure to warm your heart.
pacificsandiego.com
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
Teen attacked, stabbed multiple times in San Ysidro
The boy told police he was near a park on E. Park Avenue when a group of other teenagers attacked him.
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
NBC San Diego
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat
A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream hosts fundraiser to help firefighter and his baby
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is hosting a fundraiser for a Carlsbad mother who was killed while riding her bike with her baby. The event takes place on Tuesday, October 18th from 11 am to 10 pm at 2825 State Street in Carlsbad. In this Zevely Zone,...
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
kusi.com
Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Man shot in neck in Oceanside, airlifted to hospital
Police in Oceanside are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his neck early Monday morning.
Comments / 0