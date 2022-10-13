ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest

San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

North County mental health facility will fill regional need

County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Why a Successful Homeless Housing Project Disappeared

In 2010, nonprofit leaders launched a program to house the most expensive homeless San Diegans. These were individuals constantly racking up ER hospital visits, ambulance trips, hospital stays and calls to police. Project 25 set out to identify the 25 most vulnerable and frequent users of public services, house them...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Celebrate loved ones with your comunidad in Downtown Chula Vista

The leaves are finally changing colors, the climate is getting slightly cooler, and orange is back which only means one thing: the fall season is upon us! Though summer in Downtown Chula Vista had its vibrant perks, the fall season brings great events that are sure to warm your heart.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
ENCINITAS, CA

