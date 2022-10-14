Photographs and research collected courtesy of the Bentley Historical Library. Note, some of the following photos may contain students in culturally appropriative costumes. Halloween is a breeze down the back of a thin black cape you thrifted not an hour prior to a candlelit party with friends. Halloween is worrying about the right brand of fake blood to use for your crisp white shirt that you still need to use for choir concerts once October is over. Should you just make your own fake blood at home? What if the red never comes out? Halloween is walking up the steps toward the muffled sound of “Monster Mash” behind your friend’s front door, clearing the spit collecting under a fake set of pearly white vampire teeth.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO