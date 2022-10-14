Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Michigan Daily
SportsWednesday: The Game is coming. Go ahead and talk about it
Go ahead and admit it: You’re thinking about The Game. You are thinking about Michigan waltzing into the Horseshoe undefeated, ready to take on Ohio State. Maybe you’ve been thinking about The Game for a while: Perhaps you thought sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy would give the Wolverines a better chance to beat the Buckeyes, and so you vouched for McCarthy to unseat senior Cade McNamara under center. You may have wondered what Michigan could do to the raucous crowd in Columbus after it tamed a hostile environment in Iowa City, vanquishing the curse of Kinnick Stadium.
Michigan Daily
Poise under pressure proves vital in sweep of Michigan State
EAST LANSING — “Peaceful” is not typically a word associated with rivalry games. To senior middle blocker Jess Robinson, though, that’s exactly how it felt. Coming off two straight losses to highly ranked teams, the No. 24 Michigan volleyball team (13-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) found peace in the huddle against Michigan State (10-8, 1-6), utilizing that composure to best the Spartans in every category en route to a 3-0 sweep.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offensive woes continue against Northwestern as Big Ten Tournament hopes wane
As junior forward Sammi Woods’ late shot smashed off the crossbar, it became clear that the Michigan women’s soccer team’s comeback attempt would fall well short. The Wolverines lost 3-0 to No. 5 Northwestern on Thursday in a matchup that displayed the offensive gulf between the Big Ten favorite Wildcats and a Michigan team whose season is quickly sputtering to an end as it sits eleventh in the Big Ten. Though the Wolverines entered the season ranked 9th in the nation, attacking woes have left them on the outside looking in as the Big Ten Tournament approaches.
Michigan Daily
Dug McDaniel rising to the occasion as a freshman
With nine newcomers on the Michigan men’s basketball team, it would be easy to write off the team and discount the fresh faces. But, expectations remain high for the Wolverines after earning a preseason No. 23 ranking, and the freshmen won’t be immune from the pressure of that projection.
Michigan Daily
Offside penalties bury Michigan in 3-0 loss to Northwestern
Coming off a 2-0 loss to Michigan State, the Michigan women’s soccer team faced another tough Big Ten matchup against No. 5 Northwestern on Thursday. Although the Wolverines (6-7-3 overall, 1-5-2 Big Ten) started the game strong, the game ended in a manner reflecting their current home game record of 1-4-2, as they fell, 3-0, to the Wildcats (12-2-2, 6-1-1). The shutout on the scoreboard was a product of offensive chances thwarted by offside violations.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defensive pressure leads to shutout against Iowa
In the last five games, the No. 10 Michigan field hockey team has allowed just two goals. With the defense completely in sync, the Wolverines continued to roll in their latest win against Iowa. Michigan (9-4 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) allowed just three shot attempts to the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes (10-5,...
Michigan Daily
Michigan beats Indiana, 6-0
Defense was the name of the game, at least in the first quarter, as the no. 9 Michigan field hockey team hosted Indiana on Friday. After a scoreless first quarter where both teams traded extended possessions, the Wolverines (8-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) opened up the game on offense, tallying two goals in each of the next three quarters en route to a 6-0 victory over the 24th-ranked Hoosiers (8-7, 1-4). The Michigan defense only matched that offensive success, pitching a shutout in a top-25 conference matchup.
Michigan Daily
Freshmen dazzle in sorely needed offensive eruption
Goals and wins have been hard to come by this year for the Michigan men’s soccer team. The Wolverines find themselves in second to last place in the conference standings, mired by a lack of consistent offensive production. That wasn’t the case Friday night. Michigan dominated Bradley, outshooting the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s effort not enough against No. 5 Wisconsin
In the No. 24 Michigan volleyball team’s last two games against ranked opponents, it was swept. In Sunday’s away contest against Wisconsin, that trend continued but with many improvements. Michigan (13-5 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) lost to the fifth-ranked Badgers (13-3, 7-1), 3-1, in a game the Wolverines...
Michigan Daily
In conversation with Groundcover: Ann Arbor’s street paper
I hadn’t heard many other people speak as passionately about a space as Groundcover News editor-in-chief Lindsay Calka spoke of their office. I descended late Monday morning into the basement of Bethlehem United Church of Christ: It was a space in motion, a breathing entity. Over text to The Statement’s photographer, I described it as “an office, kitchen, lounge, storage all in one. And people seem to always be there.” All these functions mix the character of the space into its own distinct spirit.
Michigan Daily
From the ‘U’ archives: Halloween, through the decades
Photographs and research collected courtesy of the Bentley Historical Library. Note, some of the following photos may contain students in culturally appropriative costumes. Halloween is a breeze down the back of a thin black cape you thrifted not an hour prior to a candlelit party with friends. Halloween is worrying about the right brand of fake blood to use for your crisp white shirt that you still need to use for choir concerts once October is over. Should you just make your own fake blood at home? What if the red never comes out? Halloween is walking up the steps toward the muffled sound of “Monster Mash” behind your friend’s front door, clearing the spit collecting under a fake set of pearly white vampire teeth.
Michigan Daily
DPSS releases annual report showing continued impact of Robert Anderson abuse
On Oct. 1, University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) published its 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report (ASFSR), which provides information on University policies, local laws, emergency services and statistics of reported crimes on campus from 2019 through 2021. Erik Mattila, DPSS clery compliance...
Michigan Daily
‘Feel Good Friday’ invites civic engagement, empathy listening at UMMA￼
Last Friday, the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) hosted its monthly Feel Good Friday event curated by Philippa Hughes, a social sculptor and creative strategist based in Washington, D.C. Centered around the upcoming midterm elections, the event is open to the public and features artists, musicians and local...
Comments / 0