Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
Frank Nazar III out indefinitely with lower body injury
Coming into his freshman year with the Michigan hockey team, Frank Nazar III was expected to be a key contributor. A forward who put up 70 points in 56 games last season with the US National Team Development Program, he seemed destined for a top six role. But injuries had...
2024 four-star PG Daniel Freitag will take official visit to Wisconsin
Madison, Wis. — Greg Gard and his coaching staff will have a significant visitor on campus for an official visit this coming weekend – 2024 four-star point guard Daniel Freitag out of Bloomington, Minnesota. Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting...
Comments / 0