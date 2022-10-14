ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Michigan Daily

Frank Nazar III out indefinitely with lower body injury

Coming into his freshman year with the Michigan hockey team, Frank Nazar III was expected to be a key contributor. A forward who put up 70 points in 56 games last season with the US National Team Development Program, he seemed destined for a top six role. But injuries had...
ANN ARBOR, MI

