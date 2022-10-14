Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Women have achieved so much in science, but you wouldn't know it from reading Wikipedia. According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. The whole point of Wikipedia is that anyone can edit it, so British physicist Jess Wade got writing. In five years, she has made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists. I'm a tiny fish in a massive sea, but I'll keep doing everything I can, she said. It's MORNING EDITION.

