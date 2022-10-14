Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
British physicist writes 1,750 Wikipedia bios to chronicle more female scientists
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Women have achieved so much in science, but you wouldn't know it from reading Wikipedia. According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. The whole point of Wikipedia is that anyone can edit it, so British physicist Jess Wade got writing. In five years, she has made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists. I'm a tiny fish in a massive sea, but I'll keep doing everything I can, she said. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday
LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began...
NPR
NPR's trailblazing audio engineer Renee Pringle dies at age 69
We are remembering a longtime NPR colleague today. Renee Pringle began her four decades as an audio engineer here. She was a trailblazer. Few women worked professionally in the audio industry when she started in 1979. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Back then, engineers carried bulky, 20-pound recorders. And everything was recorded...
NPR
Author George Saunders on his new book, "Liberation Day: Stories"
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with George Saunders about his new book, "Liberation Day: Stories."
NPR
'SNL' alums continue to poke fun at nonfiction films with 'Documentary Now!'
Now in its fourth season, this anthology series claims the middle ground between a short SNL sketch and a full-length film. Its clever parodies include My Monkey Grifter, a riff on My Octopus Teacher. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "Documentary Now!," the comedy anthology series about a pretend...
NPR
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music"
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Francesca Royster about her new book, "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions" which explores the history and future of Black country music.
NPR
Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band
(SOUNDBITE OF WEEZER SONG, "ISLAND IN THE SUN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Sometimes you got to make your own fun. Utah resident Cory Winn decided to rent a billboard and print the name of a famous rock band in the worst-possible font. So he rented one in the city of Murray and wrote Weezer in comic sans. A picture of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and now it's rented a billboard in Murray. It says, thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road - Weezer. Winn says he's preparing his response. Font TBD. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The hit Spanish-language TV series 'La Reina del Sur' begins its 3rd season
In the highly anticipated new season of La Reina del Sur, Teresa Mendoza is out for justice. Kate Del Castillo stars as the queenpin of a drug empire, who's now on the run. The new season of a hit Spanish-language TV series co-produced by Netflix and Telemundo premieres this week. "La Reina del Sur" stars Kate del Castillo as the queen pin of a drug empire who's now on the run. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
NPR
Does Halloween end in 'Halloween Ends?'
The lucrative horror franchise Halloween has spanned more than four decades and includes 13 films. And in that time it's amassed countless bloody deaths at the hands of the killer Michael Myers. The series has seemingly reached its conclusion with Halloween Ends, which brings Jamie Lee Curtis back for one last showdown.
NPR
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner actually visited space. It moved him deeply.
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with actor William Shatner, best known for starring in Star Trek, about actually visiting space in 2021.
Tell Us Which Supporting Character You Think Is Better Than The Main Character
It's time to make some spin-off movies.
Comments / 0