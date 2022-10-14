ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Canada based pharmaceutical company to establish first US operation in Cherokee co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Niagara Pharmaceuticals announced that they plan to establish their first U.S. operation in Cherokee County sometime in 2023. Known for their brands, Health Saver and Pur-Wash, Niagara Pharmaceuticals offers eyewash products such as emergency wash, contact lens cleaners, self-contained eye wash station additives, and conditioners for portable wash units.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Johnson City Press

Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant

Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
TELFORD, TN
asheville.com

City of Asheville Celebrates Asheville Sister Cities 30th Anniversary

The City of Asheville is happy to continue its participation with the Asheville Sister Cities International program. Asheville Sister Cities International (ASCI) is designed to promote peace, understanding, cooperation and sustainable relations with international partner cities. Asheville’s sister cities are. San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico. To help...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks

Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
asheville.com

Burton Street Community Center Cellebrates Hispanic Heritage on October 21st

The Burton Street Community Center (134 Burton Street) is becoming known for fun events that explore Hispanic and Latino heritage. From the quirky Cinco de Star War to monthly Latin cuisine classes with Chef Martina Valdez, the center has successfully struck a balance between creating authentic, welcoming spaces for Hispanic and Latino families that are also accessible and inviting for others looking to explore cultures outside of their own.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

TSA PreCheck Enrollment Days Coming to Asheville Regional Airport

The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck® Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, October 31, through Monday, November 11, 2022. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the Cell Phone Lot across the street from the terminal. TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Apple season is at its peak in Western North Carolina, and farmers markets are overflowing with a wide variety of the fruit to choose from!. Whether you’re looking for apple varieties on the sweeter side like Fuji, Gala, or Honeycrisps, or something a little more sour and tart, such as Granny Smith and Pink Lady, tailgate market vendors have it all! You can find apples from Creasman Farms (West, North, Asheville City, and Black Mountain markets), McConnell Farms (North Asheville Tailgate Market), Lee’s One Fortune Farm (River Arts District, West, East, Asheville City, and Black Mountain markets), and Tucker’s Garden (West Asheville Tailgate Market).
ASHEVILLE, NC

