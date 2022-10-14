Read full article on original website
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
FOX Carolina
Canada based pharmaceutical company to establish first US operation in Cherokee co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Niagara Pharmaceuticals announced that they plan to establish their first U.S. operation in Cherokee County sometime in 2023. Known for their brands, Health Saver and Pur-Wash, Niagara Pharmaceuticals offers eyewash products such as emergency wash, contact lens cleaners, self-contained eye wash station additives, and conditioners for portable wash units.
Johnson City Press
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Celebrates Asheville Sister Cities 30th Anniversary
The City of Asheville is happy to continue its participation with the Asheville Sister Cities International program. Asheville Sister Cities International (ASCI) is designed to promote peace, understanding, cooperation and sustainable relations with international partner cities. Asheville’s sister cities are. San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico. To help...
my40.tv
"We've just outgrown the space" Mountain sheriff's office looking to expand
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Yancey County plans to relocate its 911 Communications Center, sheriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center after receiving grant and state appropriated funds. County leaders said the departments need room to expand to keep up with growth in the county. “When this building was...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks
Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
asheville.com
Burton Street Community Center Cellebrates Hispanic Heritage on October 21st
The Burton Street Community Center (134 Burton Street) is becoming known for fun events that explore Hispanic and Latino heritage. From the quirky Cinco de Star War to monthly Latin cuisine classes with Chef Martina Valdez, the center has successfully struck a balance between creating authentic, welcoming spaces for Hispanic and Latino families that are also accessible and inviting for others looking to explore cultures outside of their own.
my40.tv
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
bpr.org
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
my40.tv
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
NRC inspecting Nuclear Fuel Services over ‘loss of safety controls,’ agency says
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is conducting a special inspection at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin after a “loss of safety controls” earlier this month, according to the agency. NRC staff members launched the inspection this week “to learn more about the circumstances that led to the loss of safety controls […]
Kingsport Times-News
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up...
asheville.com
TSA PreCheck Enrollment Days Coming to Asheville Regional Airport
The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck® Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, October 31, through Monday, November 11, 2022. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the Cell Phone Lot across the street from the terminal. TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
Johnson City Press
Local law enforcement agencies use unclaimed guns as credit for needed equipment
KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns. Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.
asheville.com
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week
Apple season is at its peak in Western North Carolina, and farmers markets are overflowing with a wide variety of the fruit to choose from!. Whether you’re looking for apple varieties on the sweeter side like Fuji, Gala, or Honeycrisps, or something a little more sour and tart, such as Granny Smith and Pink Lady, tailgate market vendors have it all! You can find apples from Creasman Farms (West, North, Asheville City, and Black Mountain markets), McConnell Farms (North Asheville Tailgate Market), Lee’s One Fortune Farm (River Arts District, West, East, Asheville City, and Black Mountain markets), and Tucker’s Garden (West Asheville Tailgate Market).
