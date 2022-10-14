Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
asheville.com
Toe River Arts Studio Tour to Host Fall Studio Tour
For more than a quarter century, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour has intrigued those who make the journey to visit places of inspiration and creation. Situated between Roan Mountain which boasts the world’s largest rhododendron garden and Mt. Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour is a free, self-guided journey of the arts. This arts adventure through Mitchell and Yancey Counties will take visitors along the meandering Toe River, across its many bridges, around barns, acres of fields and miles of forests all while visiting the 83 talented studio artists who often take inspiration from the mountains they call home and 8 galleries featuring local and international art.
asheville.com
Burton Street Community Center Cellebrates Hispanic Heritage on October 21st
The Burton Street Community Center (134 Burton Street) is becoming known for fun events that explore Hispanic and Latino heritage. From the quirky Cinco de Star War to monthly Latin cuisine classes with Chef Martina Valdez, the center has successfully struck a balance between creating authentic, welcoming spaces for Hispanic and Latino families that are also accessible and inviting for others looking to explore cultures outside of their own.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Celebrates Asheville Sister Cities 30th Anniversary
The City of Asheville is happy to continue its participation with the Asheville Sister Cities International program. Asheville Sister Cities International (ASCI) is designed to promote peace, understanding, cooperation and sustainable relations with international partner cities. Asheville’s sister cities are. San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico. To help...
asheville.com
Nancy J. Cable to Step Down as UNC Asheville Chancellor
At an October 12 meeting of the UNC Asheville Board of Trustees, Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced her intention to step down from her Chancellor role, effective December 31, 2022. To provide support for a smooth leadership transition, she will serve in an advisory capacity on an on-call basis to...
asheville.com
UNC Asheville Unveils Second Solar Panel Installation, Doubling Campus Solar Production
UNC Asheville recently celebrated the installation of its second solar panel array with a ribbon cutting at the University’s Reuter Center, home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. This 26-kW solar installation will double UNC Asheville’s current solar power production and propel the University towards its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.
asheville.com
TSA PreCheck Enrollment Days Coming to Asheville Regional Airport
The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck® Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, October 31, through Monday, November 11, 2022. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the Cell Phone Lot across the street from the terminal. TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables...
