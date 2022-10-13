Effective: 2022-10-19 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO