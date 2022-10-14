Read full article on original website
Top standouts, best performances in Week 8 of the Missouri high school football season
By Cody Thorn Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 8 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State: Briggs Bartosh, QB, Park Hill South He helped the Panthers pick up a 49-23 win over Platte County with four total touchdowns. He ran for 76 yards and ...
How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 8: Two Top 10 teams suffer first losses
By Chris Geinosky Here’s a look at the Week 8 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25. 1. Christian Brothers College (7-1) defeated Warren Central (Ind.) 52-25 The Cadets fell behind 8-0, but it didn’t faze them in the least. CBC answered with four touchdown drives in the first half ...
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, Missouri
Former home of Dr. Jacob Geiger.Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1986, the Dr. Jacob Geiger House-Maud Wyeth Painter Residence (and later fka United Missouri Bank) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This historic home is located at 2501 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your go-to comfort food? Is is a nice burger and some fries on the side? If that's what you usually go for, then this article is definitely for you, especially if you live in Missouri or travel there often. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers and also for their impeccable service, so make sure you pay them a visit if you haven't been to any of them.
See the Missouri Neighborhood Where “Typical” Home is $2 Million
If I had guessed where the most expensive Missouri neighborhood was, I would have guessed Ladue and I would have been wrong. No, there's a neighborhood that has home values that are typically double what you'll find in Ladue. I saw this interesting factoid on Stacker, but I've seen references...
Missouri Dude at Bennett Springs Fishing with Dog in His Backpack
My dad used to fish at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri all the time. He never did it with a dog in his backpack which is something I've just seen accomplished thanks to a brand new video share. This interesting fishing moment from Bennett Springs included a brief backstory...
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment funds
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, 63-year-old Vicky Hefner of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s...
O'Fallon council asked to consider viability of proposed car wash on Hwy. K
Bax Engineering, of St. Charles, has applied on behalf of Tifton Car Wash LLC, of Tifton, Georgia, for voluntary annexation and rezoning of 5.946 acres located at 3435 Hwy. K. The intent is to build and operate Scrubbles Express Wash Highway K, LLC on a portion of the property. The...
