Throughout the Dutch revolt from 1566 to 1648, there was a merciless common of the Geuzen named Diederik Sonoy that supposedly employed rats as a way of torture on captured troops. He’d take a ravenous rat, a pottery bowl, and embers of charcoal from a close-by fireplace and present them to the accused. The rat – deliberately starved and stored separate from different creatures – could be positioned on the bare physique of a prisoner. The bowl could be positioned over the rat, and the charcoals added on high. The rat would gnaw into the very bowels of the sufferer, because it tried desperately to flee. Most of the time, the rat and the prisoner would die. The rat’s destruction in an try at self-preservation was all for nothing.

