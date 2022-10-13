In the United States, it is more likely that an individual is to die from an opioid overdose than a vehicular motor accident. The overprescription of painkillers by medical professionals have resulted in widespread addiction to narcotics. Opioid addiction ruins lives. People become so dependent on the drugs that they neglect their jobs, families, friends, and their own well-being. From oxycodone to heroin, Americans' lives are plagued by the hold that these drugs have on them.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO