Waterbury, CT

Editorial: Making sense of the senseless in Bristol

As of this writing, there’s little understanding why a Bristol man opened fire on responding police officers late Wednesday, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. All we know is that this is a tragedy of immense proportions, the likes of which Connecticut hasn’t seen in years.
BRISTOL, CT
Letter to the Editor: Himes works to combat opioid epidemic

In the United States, it is more likely that an individual is to die from an opioid overdose than a vehicular motor accident. The overprescription of painkillers by medical professionals have resulted in widespread addiction to narcotics. Opioid addiction ruins lives. People become so dependent on the drugs that they neglect their jobs, families, friends, and their own well-being. From oxycodone to heroin, Americans' lives are plagued by the hold that these drugs have on them.
TRUMBULL, CT
Letter to the Editor: Actions and results matter, so I'm voting for Himes

In the recent debate, Rep. Jim Himes demonstrated why he won Darien and the rest of the district in 2020. His accomplishments are making a genuine difference in Fairfield County: Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, lowering healthcare costs for all of us; Boosting manufacturing of semiconductors here at home so we can compete with China; The largest investment in our infrastructure in over 50 years; and tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Rep. Himes also just received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign.
DARIEN, CT
Police say 9 hurt when train hits semi in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train hit a tractor-trailer Monday whose operator had driven to a rail crossing after leaving the scene of an earlier crash, transit authorities said. Nine train passengers suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Metro-North Railroad...
WATERBURY, CT
Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care

From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.

