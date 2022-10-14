Photo gallery: JWCC men’s soccer team wins 5-0, establishing single-season record for victories

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils score 51 points in first quarter, rout Pioneers to guarantee themselves playoff berth
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quincy High School football coach Rick Little wants to see the Blue Devils play with an edge — no matter the opponent. If not, he knows it can prove costly. That will be a point of emphasis this week in preparation for the regular-season...
muddyriversports.com
The rundown: QU volleyball team keeps rolling, Unity-Payson qualifies for playoffs, QU men’s soccer team’s losing skid reaches six
A mix of prep football, collegiate volleyball and collegiate soccer made Friday a busy day and night. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:. • The Quincy University women’s volleyball team continued its dominance of NCAA Division II foes throughout the Midwest, winning a pair of matches in the Midwest Regional Crossover in Hammond, Ind. The Hawks beat Wayne State 24-26, 25-18, 25-27, 25-16 as Emily Rehagen had 17 kills and Makayla Knoblauch dished out 52 assists. Quincy followed up with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Trevecca Nazarene with Alice Pavan recording 16 kills and an .800 attack percentage. The Hawks are 18-1 overall.
muddyriversports.com
‘Biggest win since I’ve been here’: QU football team rallies on coach’s birthday to end drought against McKendree
LEBANON, Ill. — Gary Bass had a simple wish for his 39th birthday. “All I wanted was a victory,” the Quincy University football coach said. First, he had to endure some stress-filled moments before blowing out the candles in historic fashion. Trailing by as many as 21 points...
muddyriversports.com
Anderson, QND seniors put stamp on home career with six-goal victory in Class 1A regional title tilt
QUINCY — Spending the final home game of a bally-hooed prep soccer career watching from the sideline had zero appeal for Tanner Anderson. So he rested, rehabbed and readied his aching hip in order to be available Friday night. The senior striker made sure he was more than just...
siusalukis.com
Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-28 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. Baker completed his first 15 passes in the game, which set a school record for consecutive completions to start a game and tied the overall school record.
muddyriversports.com
Canton escapes tenuous seventh-inning jam, captures fourth straight district championship
SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — Some confusion about the rules regarding pitching circle visits put the Canton softball team in a precarious position with the season on the brink Saturday afternoon. Yet, the Tigers never flinched. With the Class 1 District 9 championship game tied at 2 in the bottom of...
muddyriversports.com
After sluggish first half, QND dominates second half to set up ‘win-and-you’re-in’ game next week
QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame football team led 18-0 at halftime, but senior Connor McDowell knew things weren’t right Friday night. The Raiders compiled just 92 yards in the first half and turned the ball over three times against a Granite City team that had won just one of seven games and had lost its previous two games by a combined score of 105-0.
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal football team’s defense sets tone for finishing NCMC campaign undefeated
MARSHALL, Mo. — The defense gave the offense a rest Friday night, all while putting the finishing touches on another undefeated run through the North Central Missouri Conference for the Hannibal football team. Owen Andrews returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession, and following...
muddyriversports.com
Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
Two died in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
muddyrivernews.com
Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash
FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
nemonews.net
Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24
Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
muddyrivernews.com
Utilities committee agrees hike for water, sewer rate is needed, wants City Council to decide how the increase will be determined
QUINCY — The Utilities Committee agreed Thursday afternoon during its meeting at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, 700 West Lock & Dam Road, that a hike in city of Quincy’s water and sewer rates is necessary to cover recent overage expenses. However, the committee thought the Quincy City...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022
Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
