Photo gallery: JWCC men’s soccer team wins 5-0, establishing single-season record for victories

A mix of prep football, collegiate volleyball and collegiate soccer made Friday a busy day and night. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:. • The Quincy University women’s volleyball team continued its dominance of NCAA Division II foes throughout the Midwest, winning a pair of matches in the Midwest Regional Crossover in Hammond, Ind. The Hawks beat Wayne State 24-26, 25-18, 25-27, 25-16 as Emily Rehagen had 17 kills and Makayla Knoblauch dished out 52 assists. Quincy followed up with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Trevecca Nazarene with Alice Pavan recording 16 kills and an .800 attack percentage. The Hawks are 18-1 overall.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO