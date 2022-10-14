Read full article on original website
CRAWFORD | What Aaron Bradshaw's Kentucky commitment means for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The commitment of Aaron Bradshaw of Camden, N.J., to the University of Kentucky before Big Blue Madness on Friday night provided Wildcats’ coach John Calipari with a mic drop moment in the first major recruiting battle with his former top assistant, new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
Chef in a Box (October 19 or 20): The Black Italian, featuring chefs Paula and Anthony Hunter
The Black Italian is next up for APRON Inc.’s Chef in a Box promotion, but first the bigger picture. Food & Dining Magazine continues to preview the coming Chef in a Box offering. It’s a tasty fundraising project dating to the summer of 2020, benefiting APRON Inc.’s ongoing grant program.
Louisville Opens as Slim Home Underdog vs. Pitt
The Cardinals come out of the bye week with a showdown against the defending ACC champions.
'Change the narrative' | Billboards popping up in Louisville aimed at empowering young Black girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is working to make an impact on young girls of color in Louisville with Black girl magic popping up on billboards across the city. The words "We Are Everything" with the faces of 10 Black girls on a billboard in downtown Louisville are meant to empower them and show them they're beautiful.
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
Louisville Ranked No. 91 in 2022-23 Preseason KenPom Ratings
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball
Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
2023 Abbey Road on the River lineup announced
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The 2023 lineup for Abbey Road on the River is now out. The music festival from May 25-29 at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville will feature Legends Live!. Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals; Micky Dolenz of The Monkees; and creator and band leader Live and Let Die,...
Aaron Bradshaw, Camden five-star center, commits to Kentucky Wildcats over G-League, Louisville
Camden High School (N.J.) five-star center prospect Aaron Bradshaw has committed to Kentucky, according to multiple reports Friday. The 7-foot, 210 pound center is the No. 1 center and No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He picked the Wildcats over Louisville and the G-League Ignite, ...
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle
CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall
Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
Helen, world’s second oldest gorilla, dies at 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Zoo announced that Helen, believed to be the world’s second-oldest gorilla, died at the age of 64 Friday. Zookeepers said Helen’s quality of life declined with natural age for the past several months leading caregivers to make the difficult decision to euthanize her. She suffered from arthritis and some periodontal diseases but also recently developed instability and tremors, which put her at great risk of falling.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
