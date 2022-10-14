Read full article on original website
Whiz Kids: ‘Speedcubing’ on the rise in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) – Ever heard of speedcubing? It’s gaining popularity in the islands. Speedcubing is the sport of solving a Rubik’s Cube (or a similar combination puzzle) in the shortest amount of time possible. The World Cube Association held the “Hono Luau Cube Off 2022,” a speedcubing competition at the Doubletree by Hilton Alana Waikiki […]
BBBS Hawaii’s 8th Annual “Perfect Pairings” Wine Dinner
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i serves children facing diversity across the state by fostering meaningful, one-to-one mentoring relationships. These meaningful interactions help ignite and harness the potential of keiki in Hawai‘i. On Thursday, Nov. 10th, 2022, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii will hold their 8th Annual “Perfect Pairings” wine dinner. An intimate and upscale event featuring food and wine pairings by Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo and Executive Chef Michael Longworth of the Oahu Country Club, the fundraiser attracts foodies and wine lovers and is a sell-out every year. Suzanne Quedado, Former Mentor, and Shannon Garan, Former Mentee Honoree, joined us with the details on the great event.
Earth, Wind & Fire return to Honolulu
For one night only, the legendary R&B band, Earth, Wind & Fire, along with special guest, Jonathan Roy, will be at the Blaisdell, Saturday, Dec. 10.
Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
Halloween Costume Shopping at Goodwill Hawaii
This year, look to Goodwill Hawaii to get ready for your Halloween festivities, without breaking the bank! Goodwill has everything you need from décor to costumes and accessories. A recent national survey conducted by Goodwill, noted that four in five Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year (81%). Though many people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, more than three in five respondents to the Goodwill survey say that due to rising costs caused by inflation, they are more likely to create DIY Halloween costumes than purchase from a store. Additionally, 63% of adults are more likely to buy materials for DIY Halloween costumes or décor from thrift stores such as Goodwill to reduce costs. Shopping for Halloween at Goodwill is also fun since you can get creative and put together your own one-of-a-kind or DIY costume! Kelly Cho of Goodwill Hawaii joined us with some fun costume inspiration.
Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Looks Forward to their Next Event
Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!
An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
No boat tours at USS Arizona National Memorial (for now)
Reservations will be honored when tours resume.
Allison Izu’s New Showroom in Manoa
Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space. “We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “
WATCH: Apparent large shark swims among surfers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A video taken over the weekend showed what appeared to be a large shark dropping in on some surfers off waters in Ewa Beach. Lewis Watson caught footage of the incident when he sent his drone out at around 8 a.m. to film his daughter and some friends surfing at Oneʻula Beach […]
‘Theatre of Terrors’ in Kaimuki helps fund program
The Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center is ready to give the community a good scare in its 2nd annual "Theatre of Terrors," featuring nine rooms to walk through.
West Maui Hospital coming as Hawaii battles nursing shortage
A hospital in West Maui has been in the works for years, but we're three years past its targeted opening date, and construction of the facility has yet to begin.
Food2Go Tuesday: Black Angus Steakhouse Wine Dinner Experience
It is time for Food2Go. For this tasty edition, we’re ready to pop some bottles and grind some steaks. Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City has a Wine Dinner Experience that is happening for one night only. Joining us with all the details is general manager of Black Angus Steakhouse, Michael Maielua.
NEW: Kara-oke Bowls coming to Foodland this week
Foodland is known for its poke and fried chicken and recently came up with a new idea to combine the two foods.
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
Find out if you are ready for the next big earthquake
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquakes usually don’t happen frequently in Hawai’i; but when they do, they usually only impact the Big Island. Did you know that earthquakes in Hawai’i can affect all islands in Hawaii’? If an earthquake were to happen, would you know what to do? The Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator, Luke Meyers, joined Chevy […]
