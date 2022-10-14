This year, look to Goodwill Hawaii to get ready for your Halloween festivities, without breaking the bank! Goodwill has everything you need from décor to costumes and accessories. A recent national survey conducted by Goodwill, noted that four in five Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year (81%). Though many people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, more than three in five respondents to the Goodwill survey say that due to rising costs caused by inflation, they are more likely to create DIY Halloween costumes than purchase from a store. Additionally, 63% of adults are more likely to buy materials for DIY Halloween costumes or décor from thrift stores such as Goodwill to reduce costs. Shopping for Halloween at Goodwill is also fun since you can get creative and put together your own one-of-a-kind or DIY costume! Kelly Cho of Goodwill Hawaii joined us with some fun costume inspiration.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO