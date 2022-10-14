Thursday’s Scores

UTSA moved their overall record to 5-2 and are now 3-0 in league play. Here are some thoughts on the Roadrunners’ 30-10 win over FIU. It won’t go down as the best game of the season. There were even moments that made you wonder if a better opponent would have resulted in a different outcome. But in the end, UTSA earned win number five of the season by simply grinding this one out over FIU Friday night in Miami. Most expected UTSA to get out to a big early lead and cruise to an easy win. That wasn’t the case. The game was scoreless through the first quarter. But then UTSA’s offense got into a flow. Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, one to Zakhari Franklin and another to Dan Dishman. Midway through the third quarter, UTSA converted a defensive interception into a Kevorian Barnes touchdown rush and at that point the game was over. It probably wasn’t as pretty of a game as everyone wanted, but it was an important win for the Roadrunners. Head Coach Jeff Traylor on the game: “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy when we came over here. It’s pretty much what we expected. We’re just glad to get out of here with a win on the road. It’s always hard to win conference games on the road.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO