Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Edinburg North 31, Mission 3
¶ Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3
¶ Leander Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7
¶ Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
¶ New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0
¶ SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7
¶ Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7
CLASS 4A=
¶ Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0
¶ Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24
¶ Groom 54, Silverton 52
¶ Jayton 60, Guthrie 8
¶ Oglesby 72, Evant 16
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14
OTHER=
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0
¶ Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8
¶ West Plains 52, Levelland 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
