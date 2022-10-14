ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Edinburg North 31, Mission 3

¶ Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3

¶ Leander Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7

¶ Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

¶ New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0

¶ SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7

¶ Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7

CLASS 4A=

¶ Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0

¶ Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24

¶ Groom 54, Silverton 52

¶ Jayton 60, Guthrie 8

¶ Oglesby 72, Evant 16

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14

OTHER=

¶ Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0

¶ Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8

¶ West Plains 52, Levelland 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KHOU

Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed high school football Friday night and, as we do every week, we're keeping you up to date on scores and highlights from around the Houston area. Watch video highlights from Daniel Gotera in the video window above. And below are scores from gridirons across the area.
HOUSTON, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Texas A&M-Kingsville remains unbeaten with come-from-behind win against UTPB on homecoming

KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M-Kingsville has overcome its share of adversity by battling back to secure come-from-behind wins against Western New Mexico and West Texas A&M throughout its unbeaten start to the season. The Javelinas continued that trend Saturday during its Lone Star Conference matchup againstUT-Permian Basin at Javelina Stadium. ...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan comes up short against Weiss on senior night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking found the end-zone twice in the first quarter, but those would be the only times as Pflugerville Weiss beats Bryan 38-13 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. The Vikings started Creed Pierce at quarterback, but Malcom Gooden saw action plus the Vikings also...
BRYAN, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

West Plains earns first ever district win with 52-7 victory over Levelland

It seems like every game for the West Plains Wolves this year is marked with firsts. Being a first-year school, that's only natural. The 52-7 victory they earned over the Levelland Lobos at Happy State Bank Stadium on Thursday, though, was perhaps the most important first yet: First district win. After fighting valiantly against district favorite Seminole last week in a 38-28 loss, the Wolves turned in their most dominant effort of the season against the Lobos....
WEST PLAINS, MO
247Sports

UTSA Wins 4th Straight

UTSA moved their overall record to 5-2 and are now 3-0 in league play. Here are some thoughts on the Roadrunners’ 30-10 win over FIU. It won’t go down as the best game of the season. There were even moments that made you wonder if a better opponent would have resulted in a different outcome. But in the end, UTSA earned win number five of the season by simply grinding this one out over FIU Friday night in Miami. Most expected UTSA to get out to a big early lead and cruise to an easy win. That wasn’t the case. The game was scoreless through the first quarter. But then UTSA’s offense got into a flow. Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, one to Zakhari Franklin and another to Dan Dishman. Midway through the third quarter, UTSA converted a defensive interception into a Kevorian Barnes touchdown rush and at that point the game was over. It probably wasn’t as pretty of a game as everyone wanted, but it was an important win for the Roadrunners. Head Coach Jeff Traylor on the game: “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy when we came over here. It’s pretty much what we expected. We’re just glad to get out of here with a win on the road. It’s always hard to win conference games on the road.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy