wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
wtatennis.com
Champions Corner: New approach, same result for Iga Swiatek in San Diego
Iga Swiatek won't be using her new surfboard anytime soon, but the San Diego Open champion will still tap into the relaxed vibe that allowed her to cruise to her eighth title of the season. Coming off an emotional and grueling week in Ostrava, Swiatek tallied two more Top 10 wins in San Diego before defeating Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in Sunday's final.
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Kudermetova move into Guadalajara Round of 16
No.5 seed Coco Gauff of the United States capped off a breakthrough day by booking a spot in the Round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open Akron with a 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The victory bolstered an already splendid Wednesday for Gauff, who had earlier qualified...
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
wtatennis.com
Samsonova tops Sabalenka in Guadalajara; Collins advances
Liudmila Samsonova's breakthrough 2022 is still surging in the final days of the regular season. The World No.22 notched the first Top 5 victory of her career Wednesday at the Guadalajara Open Akron with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 triumph over No.2 seed and World No.4 Aryna Sabalenka. Coming into the...
wtatennis.com
Week in Review: Vekic finds form in San Diego; Gauff hits career-high ranking
The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, WTA Insider looks back at the San Diego Open and Transylvania Open. World No.1 Iga Swiatek surfed away with the title in San Diego, while Donna Vekic found herself back to her best.
wtatennis.com
Bencic holds off Fernandez in Guadalajara to stay in WTA Finals contention
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- No.14 Belinda Bencic avenged her Roland Garros loss to Leylah Fernandez, defeating the Canadian on Monday 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-3 in the first round of the Guadalajara Open Akron. With the win, Bencic keeps her hopes of qualifying for her second WTA Finals alive. Bencic sits at No.12...
wtatennis.com
Andreescu overcomes Kvitova; Rybakina advances in Guadalajara
A battle between Grand Slam champions went the way of Bianca Andreescu at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Tuesday, as the Canadian ousted No.16 seed Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. In their first meeting, the 2019 US Open champion Andreescu took 2 hours and 11 minutes to overcome Kvitova in the second round, becoming the first player to reach this week’s Round of 16.
wtatennis.com
Bencic moves out of her comfort zone with the hiring of Tursunov
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- The Belinda Bencic-Dmitry Tursunov era started with a scrappy, at times ugly, win a the Guadalajara Open Akron, but that's precisely what the Swiss needs to unlock the next level in her game. Forced into a third set by Leylah Fernadez after letting five match points go...
