Iga Swiatek won't be using her new surfboard anytime soon, but the San Diego Open champion will still tap into the relaxed vibe that allowed her to cruise to her eighth title of the season. Coming off an emotional and grueling week in Ostrava, Swiatek tallied two more Top 10 wins in San Diego before defeating Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in Sunday's final.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO