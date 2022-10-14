Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
theScore
Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
theScore
Report: Trubisky confronted Johnson in locker room before Week 4 benching
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky confronted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the locker room before his second-half benching against the New York Jets in Week 4, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, and Trubisky stood up as...
theScore
DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens for 15th season
The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson visited the Ravens for a free-agent visit Tuesday prior to the signing. He previously mentioned Baltimore as one of his top three potential destinations, along with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
theScore
Broncos' Hackett: Gordon will start vs. Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday. Hackett said Tuesday that he would have a conversation with Gordon about his role after the running back only logged nine snaps, none of them after halftime, in Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Anderson trade, top waiver adds, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Robbie Anderson traded...
theScore
Tua happy to clear concussion protocol: 'Stressful' process
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke publicly for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he described clearing the protocol as a taxing but necessary process. "It's been a process, that's for sure," Tagovailoa said. "Having to deal with interviews with the...
theScore
Report: Cardinals' Brown avoids season-ending foot injury, out 6 weeks
An MRI revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury isn't as bad as was initially thought, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown, who reportedly faced a potentially season-ending injury, will instead be sidelined for about six weeks, according to Rapoport. The 25-year-old, who hurt his...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 7 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 7.
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 7
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) What else is there to say about the Eagles? This is the most balanced team in football. And with a schedule that posts few challenges from here on out, there's no telling how many wins Philly will put up.
theScore
Broncos' Gordon 'hurt' by benching in MNF loss to Chargers
Running back Melvin Gordon didn't get an opportunity to make much of an impact in the Denver Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl tailback was stuck to the sideline for the majority of the contest, including overtime, and didn't see the field after the second quarter.
theScore
NFL award rankings: Early leaders in race for MVP, rookie honors, more
The first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books, and the race for the league's top awards is shaping up. Here's a look at the best five candidates for the main honors:. Coach of the Year. 5. Robert Saleh, Jets. We're not sure how many receipts...
theScore
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The teams later confirmed the deal, which is pending Anderson passing a physical. Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round selection in 2025, a source...
theScore
Chargers' Staley: 'We just need to stay patient' with Jackson
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was benched Monday night after giving up a couple of big plays in the first half. On Tuesday, head coach Brandon Staley insisted he remains confident in his star defender. "We just need to stay patient," Staley said. "Last night wasn't up to his...
