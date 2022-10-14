ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Report: Trubisky confronted Johnson in locker room before Week 4 benching

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky confronted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the locker room before his second-half benching against the New York Jets in Week 4, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, and Trubisky stood up as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens for 15th season

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson visited the Ravens for a free-agent visit Tuesday prior to the signing. He previously mentioned Baltimore as one of his top three potential destinations, along with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Broncos' Hackett: Gordon will start vs. Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday. Hackett said Tuesday that he would have a conversation with Gordon about his role after the running back only logged nine snaps, none of them after halftime, in Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Anderson trade, top waiver adds, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Robbie Anderson traded...
theScore

Tua happy to clear concussion protocol: 'Stressful' process

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke publicly for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he described clearing the protocol as a taxing but necessary process. "It's been a process, that's for sure," Tagovailoa said. "Having to deal with interviews with the...
theScore

Report: Cardinals' Brown avoids season-ending foot injury, out 6 weeks

An MRI revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury isn't as bad as was initially thought, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown, who reportedly faced a potentially season-ending injury, will instead be sidelined for about six weeks, according to Rapoport. The 25-year-old, who hurt his...
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

Fantasy: Week 7 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 7.
theScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 7

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) What else is there to say about the Eagles? This is the most balanced team in football. And with a schedule that posts few challenges from here on out, there's no telling how many wins Philly will put up.
theScore

Broncos' Gordon 'hurt' by benching in MNF loss to Chargers

Running back Melvin Gordon didn't get an opportunity to make much of an impact in the Denver Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl tailback was stuck to the sideline for the majority of the contest, including overtime, and didn't see the field after the second quarter.
DENVER, CO
theScore

NFL award rankings: Early leaders in race for MVP, rookie honors, more

The first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books, and the race for the league's top awards is shaping up. Here's a look at the best five candidates for the main honors:. Coach of the Year. 5. Robert Saleh, Jets. We're not sure how many receipts...
theScore

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The teams later confirmed the deal, which is pending Anderson passing a physical. Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round selection in 2025, a source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Chargers' Staley: 'We just need to stay patient' with Jackson

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was benched Monday night after giving up a couple of big plays in the first half. On Tuesday, head coach Brandon Staley insisted he remains confident in his star defender. "We just need to stay patient," Staley said. "Last night wasn't up to his...

