Red Hot Chilli Peppers continue red hot creative streak

After releasing April’s 73-minute Unlimited Love , most bands would have left it at that for 2022. As we know, Red Hot Chili Peppers are not most bands. So although they usually take half a decade to recharge, they’re on such a creative roll that it’s two in a year.

Producer Rick Rubin ’s unerring capacity to tap each member’s strengths remains undimmed, whether it’s Anthony Kiedis tongue-twisting his way through Fake As Fuck , guitarist John Frusciante’s wonderful weirdness on Tippa My Tongue , Chad Smith pounding through the appositely titled The Drummer , or bassist Flea being at his slinkiest in decades.

The band even step into hitherto unvisited territories: In The Snow opens like Ultravox’s Vienna , the twinkling Shoot Me A Smile takes its cue from The Kinks at their most winsome in the verses, then adds a chorus not a million miles from Californication , before sneaking in a subtle Krautrock undertow as Kiedis declares ‘ I remember The Clash ’.

A fine album by any standards, not least the Chili Peppers’ own.