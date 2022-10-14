Read full article on original website
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Top 20 Things You Probably Miss About Good Ol’ Rockford, Illinois
I wanted to know what people really missed most about Rockford and let me tell ya, the responses were not disappointing one bit. The question was general so anybody could join in the conversation. Whether you still live in Rockford or have moved away, you had a lot to say on Facebook.
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint
When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
One of Illinois’ Premiere Holiday Events Needs Volunteers to Help Pull Off the Magic
Need another sign that the holiday season is almost here? Preparations for Rockford's beloved, annual Stroll On State celebration are already underway, and they need our help!. In case you didn't know, 2022 will mark Stroll On State's '10 Years of Stroll'!. Is that fact as wild to you as...
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing
Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
Illinois Men Arrested For Stealing 100 Bronze Vases From Cemetery
This Oswego, Illinois man was busted for stealing over 100 bronze vases from a cemetery. Patch. There's losers, and then there are LOSERS. Welcome David Ryan of Oswego and Vincent Teruel of Sugar Grove. LOOOOOOOSERS!!! These two bums were busted and charged with:. Aggravated assault. Obstructing a police officer. Driving...
Experience Your Own Version of Hogwarts At This Beautiful Castle in Illinois
If you love all things Harry Potter, does this Illinois castle remind you of anything?. That beautiful building pictured above is actually Bettendorf Castle in Fox River Grove, Illinois, and many people think it looks a lot like Harry Potter's beloved Hogwarts. Do you see the resemblance?. The History of...
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, at 8:40 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis. Experts believe it […]
Help Illinois’ Stroll on State Holiday Event Find This Kid for a Photo Recreation
One of the most popular holiday festivals in Illinois, Stroll on State, has an adorable mission for this year's event. Do you know who this child might be?. If you live in northern Illinois, this is the holiday event you make sure to attend. Rockford's Stroll On State has been bringing the magic of the holiday season to the downtown area for a decade. It's that anniversary that has organizers wanting to do a little extra special.
Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Man Threatens To Shoot Rockford Mcdonalds Employees, Because They Messed Up His Order…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
