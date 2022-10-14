Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Sherwood Elementary holds double ribbon cutting for new mural and playground celebrating inclusion
It was an afternoon to celebrate under sunny October skies as Sherwood Elementary students and staff were joined by officials from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to formally dedicate and cut the ribbon for two new installations — a mural and a playground — both of which underscore the school’s particular dedication to inclusion and diversity.
myedmondsnews.com
StoryBook Theater to present Hansel and Gretel in Edmonds Oct. 23
StoryBook Theater, the professional theater troupe produced by Studio East based in Kirkland, will celebrate the start of their 25th season with Hansel and Gretel presented by Premera Blue Cross. Two shows will be offered at Driftwood Players Theater in Edmonds Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.and 1 p.m. These 55-minute performances are original, interactive musicals written especially for 3-10 year olds and their families.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Spruce Elementary dedicates totem pole’s new place in cafeteria for Indigenous Peoples Day
On Oct. 10, students and staff at Spruce Elementary School in Lynnwood dedicated the school’s totem pole in its new location in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. In 2008, local artist Fred Lauth, along with help from Spruce Elementary students, carved the totem pole. Lauth and his family attended the dedication ceremony Monday and were able to talk with current elementary students about the totem pole’s importance.
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood moves forward to incorporation, Part 3
You can read Part 1 of this series here and Part 2 here. After a vigorous campaign by Lynnwood’s Commercial Club, on June 16, 1948, the Federal Post Office Department established a fourth-class post office in unincorporated Lynnwood, with James E. “Ed” McCollum temporarily in charge. On Oct. 19, 1951, Howard W. Sievers was commissioned as the first official postmaster for the Lynnwood Post Office, and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 1952.
thejoltnews.com
Sudden changes at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy have community members pushing back
Critical comments filled the public comment section during the Olympia School District meeting on Thursday, October 13, regarding Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA). Around a dozen parents, guardians, and students raised their issues with the sudden changes in ORLA’s class sizes, teacher shuffling, and others. “I'm here to voice...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | My Experience Being Married to a South Seattle Teacher
I’m married to a Seattle Public Schools teacher with over two decades of service. In that time, she has been a positive force in the lives of hundreds of kids and a champion for the historically under-resourced community where she teaches. She has been steadfast in her role, despite working for a district marked by disarray, high turnover, and a strangely disdainful attitude toward the very teachers in its employ.
myedmondsnews.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
myedmondsnews.com
Woodway mayor invites residents to coffee meetings Oct. 22, Nov. 19
Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is hosting two Coffee with the Mayor meetings in the next month — on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. Woodway residents who have a questions they’ve always wanted to ask, or who simply want to spend some time with their neighbors learning about town government or discussing new ideas, are welcome.
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Public invited to participate in ‘Great Shakeout’ exercise Thursday, Oct. 20
The City of Edmonds invites the public to join the Safety and Disaster Coordinator Chuck Wallace at the corner of Dayton Street and Sunset Avenue (147 Dayton St.), to monitor and listen to the actual three-minute wail of the Edmonds tsunami siren at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The third...
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
myedmondsnews.com
Verdant Health Commission unveils 2023-24 strategic plan, new grantmaking standards
With a focus on mental health, health care access and food security, the Verdant Health Commission Friday morning rolled out its two-year strategic plan during a community forum in Lynnwood. The Verdant Health Commission Board recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment – with more than 500 residents participating –...
myedmondsnews.com
School board discusses graduation pathway test results, legislative position priorities
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting received a report regarding the Smarter Balanced and Washington Comprehensive Assessments and also approved its 10 Washington State School Directors’ Association legislative position priorities. District Director of Assessment Austin Mueller came before the board to discuss...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Stuffington’s Ceramics And More
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
myedmondsnews.com
Frederick Teppner: Boeing retiree remembered for devotion to family, friends
Frederick Larry Teppner (80 yrs young), beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022, in Seattle. He is deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Lydia, son Michael A. Teppner, daughters Jennifer A. Dremousis (George) and Linsey M. Teppner (Cassie E. Andrews), grandsons Michael A.C. Teppner and Nixon H.C. Dremousis, as well as sisters-in-law Anne Parker and Gerlinde (Gunter) Simon. Also survived by brothers Richard Teppner and William Teppner (Penny), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
myedmondsnews.com
Budget presentations, Hwy 99 development among items on Oct. 18 city council agenda
The Edmonds City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 18 to begin reviewing Mayor Mike Nelson’s proposed 2023 budget, with the first two city departments — administrative services and the municipal court — presenting their budget proposals during the council business meeting. The council is also set to...
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Mayor Officially Welcomes Meta to Spring District
Mayor Lynne Robinson of Bellevue, recently cut the ribbon in the Spring District to welcome Meta to the neighborhood. An open house was held at Block 16. Block 16 is an 11-story building, which Meta leased in 2019. It features 338,000 square feet of office space. The company signed a 13-year lease, with the option to renew for an additional seven years, as well as an additional option for five more years after that.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
