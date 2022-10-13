Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Everton!
After allowing an equaliser from the hosts, Chelsea get themselves back in the lead thanks to Pernille Harder! The Danish star takes the spot kick after Reiten is brought down in the box and she expertedly slots it into the back of Everton’s net for a second time today.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams. Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.
Everton at Newcastle: Match Preview | Another tough test on the road for Toffees
Everton face another tough test on the road as they take on high-flying Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening. The Toffees head north looking to avoid a third successive defeat after Saturday’s 2-0 reverse at Tottenham. The game went pretty much as I expected it too. Everton were never going to be too expansive but needed to take their chances if they were to get anything.
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
Monday October 17th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United
David de Gea - 6 Didn’t really get tested on his 500th appearance. Joelinton’s two shots in succession were the closest Newcastle came to scoring a goal. Had a poor first-half. Has been good from deeper areas since becoming a starter but really struggled to play out of the press today.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United: Lively encounter ends in stalemate
Manchester United huffed and puffed but were made to settle for a goalless draw in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United. It was a game in which both sides squandered excellent goalscoring chances, and a draw was probably a fair result. Erik ten Hag made three changes to...
WATCH: Niamh Charles superb goal adds a third for Chelsea against Everton! 3-1!
What a play, Niamh Charles! The Chelsea attacker takes the ball from midfield, beats her marker, throws off two other defenders and scores a superb goal to wrap up the Blues’ 3-1 win over Everton!
Looking ahead and how to watch: Manchester United Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion WFC
Manchester United Women are back in action at noon on Sunday, taking on Brighton & Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village. The Reds only have one loss in their history against the Seagulls, and will be heavily favored to pick up three points this weekend and continue their hot start to the FA Women’s Super League season.
Manchester United 4-0 Brighton: Skinner’s side reach top of the table
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United kept their winning start to the WSL season going, as the Reds picked up a dominating 4-0 win over Brighton. Coming into the game at the back of a disappointing loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on penalties, Skinner brought back regular starters to the side but Nikita Parris kept her place upfront.
Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement
Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
Sky Blue News: Club of the Year, Anfield Fallout, Top 3 KDB, and More...
Manchester City are the winners of the 2022 UEFA Ballon d’Or Club of the Year Trophy!!. Here are all the headlines to get you going for your Tuesday from Sky Blue News. Three things we learnt from the Liverpool defeat - James Fudge - Man City Square. Three things......
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Aston Villa: Gallagher, Pulisic to start
While results have been good for Chelsea recently, the latest injury news have not. But there’s no time to lament such things as the schedule is relentless and we take on Aston Villa, key players out or not. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. Kepa Arrizabalaga has now firmly established himself...
Manchester City Lose At Anfield: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City suffer defeat at Anfield and are now no longer undefeated. Phil Foden looked to put City ahead early in the second half, only to see his strike ruled out for an Erling Haaland foul after referee Anthony Taylor went to the side monitor. A bit unfair considering the calls all throughout the game.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
Five Things From A Disjointed Defeat To West Brom
If ever there was a potential banana skin to slip on then this game would have been it. On paper at least, it had all the hallmarks of that potentiality. What transpired wasn’t too much of a surprise, all things considered, but alas, we can’t blame Swift for curling in a beautiful 25-yarder as he never got a single kick, let alone a free one. We only have ourselves to blame (with a side dish of the referee) for this defeat. What was left was a feeling that the wind that has generally been in our favour this season, has now been sucked out of our sails. Too early to panic? Maybe. But the downward spiralling might be difficult to stop in the short term.
Moyes On Klopp Incident: “He Was Correct, Wasn’t He?”
On Sunday, Liverpool dug deep and delivered their best performance of the season in the service of a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City at Anfield. It was a vintage performance for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds after what has been a rather difficult start to their 2022-23 season.
