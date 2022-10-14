Read full article on original website
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
Return to form: Stars forward Tyler Seguin is feeling like his old self
Swagger is a big part of the Tyler Seguin cake. In fact, it might be the biggest part. Sure, it seems like the frosting at times, but the confidence, the belief, the swagger is what helps Seguin be Seguin. So when several injuries started to eat away at his mental...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
Madison Square Garden set standard for NHL arenas in 1926
Larger crowds helped spur League's growth, expansion. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler zeroes in on the construction of a massive new arena which would have a...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
NHL
BLOG: Dickinson Finding Role with New Team
Head coach Luke Richardson describes Dickinson's role as a player who creates speed and causes havoc for his opponents. After helping the Blackhawks secure their first victory against San Jose on Saturday night, Jason Dickinson is begining to find his role on his new team, and is his new city.
NHL
BLOG: Oilers bear down at practice following defeat to Sabres
EDMONTON, AB - Another game down at this early juncture in the season means more teaching moments for the Edmonton Oilers to sink their teeth into at practice. The Oilers digested the details from their 4-2 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres and returned to the ice on Wednesday at Rogers Place for a full skate, where they continued to work on making tangible improvements to their game in order to find a rhythm with only three games of their 82-game regular season completed.
NHL
Wahlstrom scores twice, Islanders hand Sharks fifth straight loss
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals, and the New York Islanders kept the San Jose Sharks winless with a 5-2 victory at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Anders Lee, Zach Parise, and Cal Clutterbuck also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves in his season debut for New York (2-1-0). Brock Nelson, Noah Dobson and Adam Pelech each had two assists.
NHL
Landeskog out 12 weeks for Avalanche after knee surgery
Forward had arthroscopic procedure Tuesday, yet to play this season. Gabriel Landeskog is expected be out 12 weeks for the Colorado Avalanche after having arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday. "Started bugging him in training camp and getting back on the ice," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "So they looked at it,...
