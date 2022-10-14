Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼
With temperatures dropping, leaves changing and pumpkin-flavored treats all around, autumn has kicked into full gear. For people native to New England, that’s no big deal, but for students experiencing fall up north for the first time, it’s a stark change. Jean Pascal Cyusa Shyaka, a student from...
Tufts Daily
PestWorld Boston 2022: Could this be the “pest” time of your life?
Where can you find an opening ceremony led by the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums, a speech by Seinfeld star John O’Hurley, and a 5K run that donates 20% of its earnings to Comfort Zone Camp? You guessed it — PestWorld Boston 2022! It was love at first sight; I knew this was the perfect convention for a casual pesticide enjoyer like myself. However, apart from the $600 entrance fee, there is one condition holding me back: Is it ethical to attend PestWorld Boston 2022?
Tufts Daily
Cross country competes as only Div. III team in NEICAAA Championship
Tufts made the short trip to Franklin Park in Boston to compete in the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association Championship on Oct. 8. The women’s and men’s cross country teams were put up against some tough competition, as they were the only Division III entry. Coming off...
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
Tufts Daily
Football narrowly loses to Wesleyan 26–22 in a back and forth thriller
The Tufts football team barely lost to the Wesleyan Cardinals 26–22 in a hard fought battle away from home on Saturday. Consistently one of the top performers in the NESCAC, Wesleyan came into the game with the same record as the Jumbos, at 3–1. Last year’s matchup between these two teams resulted in a thriller where Wesleyan scored late in the fourth quarter to beat the Jumbos 36–35. This game looked to be a tight one going in as the top two scoring offenses in the conference matched up against one another.
Tufts Daily
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston Common
Hundreds of protestors gathered at Boston Common on Oct. 1 in response to the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran. Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian police in Tehran for wearing her hijab too loosely, died on Sept. 16 after allegedly being beaten by police. Amini’s...
