Minnesota Football: Everything OC Kirk Ciarrocca said prior to #16 Penn State
The Gophers' away conference game against the #16 Penn State Nittany Lions is just three days away, and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca spoke with the media on Wednesday to preview that Big Ten contest. GopherIllustrated was there to tell you more. Here's what you need to know following defensive...
Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 7): The demoralization of Penn State
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
'I am not going to let these plays define me': Hallman remains up after down performance
MADISON, Wis. — Ricardo Hallman sat in the end zone at Spartan Stadium and slammed his helmet down before blankly staring into the heart of Michigan State's raucous celebration. Surrounded by several teammates attempting to lift his spirits, the inconsolable Hallman then rose to his feet and slowly walked...
Can Michigan sway 2024 prospect away from Notre Dame? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider discusses Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain, and if the Wolverines could flip the 4-star 2024 prospect.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Monday, October 17
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Michigan becomes front runner for 4-star wideout | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider if the Wolverines have become front runners for 4-star WR Karmello English.
Isaac Wilson visits Michigan | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider talks Isaac Wilson's visit to Michigan and how the Wolverines are handling their pursuit of multiple Quarterbacks.
Jim Harbaugh on Colston Loveland’s talent: ‘Everybody sees it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Colston Loveland started at tight end for the Michigan football team in its 41-17 victory against Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the freshman both on and off the field. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show,...
How long will Michigan wait for Jadyn Davis? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider how long will the Wolverines wait on 2024 QB prospect Jadyn Davis before casting a wider net for signal callers?
Michigan basketball: Phil Martelli previews the Wolverines’ seven newcomers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team welcomed five freshmen and two scholarship transfers ahead of the 2022-23 season. Dug McDaniel, Jett Howard, Gregg Glenn III, Youssef Khayat and Tarris Reed Jr. comprise a top-15 class, and the Wolverines also secured commitments from transfers Jaelin Llewellyn (Princeton) and Joey Baker (Duke).
