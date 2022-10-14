The course that depression takes may change one’s vulnerability to dementia, and depression treatment may play a large role in that risk, a new study finds. The researchers, from institutions in China and the United Kingdom, sought to uncover associations between depression outcomes, treatment and the risk of new dementia diagnoses. To do so, they followed health outcomes in more than 350,000 patients from the U.K. biobank between the ages of 50 and 70 for up to 14 years.

