McKnight's
U.S. extends public health emergency, buying LTC a bit more time
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has extended the public health emergency. The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency yet again, giving long-term care operators and staff members some more time to prepare for its inevitable end. HHS instituted the PHE in January 2020 and...
McKnight's
Nursing homes becoming ‘loss leaders’ as they struggle with funds, staffing, sector leaders say
DENVER – Faced with unmitigated financial pressures, nursing home operators might follow in the footsteps of group home providers who left the sector in droves in recent years, a LeadingAge leader warned Monday. Board chairman Mike King, president and CEO of Volunteers of America, said nursing homes could very...
McKnight's
Providers hail another step toward more staffing agency oversight
Long-term care providers on Tuesday celebrated another positive step in a drive to extract more accountability out of staffing agencies. A Pennsylvania senate committee advanced to the full Senate hybrid legislation that was overwhelmingly approved by the state House in July. The Senate is expected to indicate by Wednesday whether...
McKnight's
Value different things, ask different questions to improve quality, say Moving Forward committee members
DENVER – One of the key changes to improving the quality of care in nursing homes is shifting the focus on what’s measured, said two Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition committee members Tuesday at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo. Four members of the seven committees of...
McKnight's
It’s about time: New rules proposed to address healthcare discrimination
This summer, the US Department of Health and Human Services proposed a rule implementing Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age and disability in certain health programs and activities. It might seem like it would be adding...
McKnight's
Regulator insists brutal honesty from providers can turn the tide on Medicaid
DENVER — Despite perceptions of state officials being unapproachable or reluctant to help long-term care providers, the right provider stories can influence policies and help shift funding in the right direction. That was the take Monday of two experts who’ve often been on opposite sides of state financing decisions...
McKnight's
Study: Long COVID fuels increase in post-acute healthcare encounters
The burden of long COVID is evident in increased healthcare use, including long-term care facility stays, starting two months after a patient tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, a new study finds. Investigators analyzed public data from Ontario, Canada, on the rate of healthcare encounters post-COVID-19 infection. Comparisons were made between matched...
McKnight's
‘We will not go back’ to early pandemic restriction, CMS leader says
DENVER — Promoting a return to normalcy where pandemic conditions allow, a top Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services official said Sunday that nursing homes will not return to the stringent isolation policies used during COVID-19’s early days. Evan Shulman, director of the CMS Division of Nursing Homes,...
McKnight's
CMS should bring its oversight hammer down . . . on states
As has been reported, Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, has expressed optimism that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services might require states to provide adequate Medicaid payments. Were this to occur, it would fulfil the premise of a 5-4...
McKnight's
Timely treatment of depression could lower dementia risk, long-term study finds
The course that depression takes may change one’s vulnerability to dementia, and depression treatment may play a large role in that risk, a new study finds. The researchers, from institutions in China and the United Kingdom, sought to uncover associations between depression outcomes, treatment and the risk of new dementia diagnoses. To do so, they followed health outcomes in more than 350,000 patients from the U.K. biobank between the ages of 50 and 70 for up to 14 years.
SCOTT DREYER: CDC/HHS Taking Public Comments About Making Covid Shots Mandatory For Kids To Attend School
According to an article on NationalReview.com, “a CDC panel unanimously voted on Wednesday [October 19] to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood schedule.” For the record, none of those panel members were ever chosen by voters in an election. They were appointed by other government bureaucrats. This is an example of what is […]
