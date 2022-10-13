Source: Permanent Open Restaurants bill due by end of next month; One-year or longer phase-out eyed for contentious ‘streetery’ sheds

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx.
Q: I want to evict my roommate they aren’t on the lease and never payed rent but have squatters rights
A: Here's a link to guidance from the NYC Civil Court regarding a roommate holdover case: https://nycourts.gov/courts/nyc/housing/holdover_roommate.shtml. However, it is strongly recommended that you retain an attorney to assist you through the process. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to basic legal questions. Any...
Proposed Third Avenue lane redesign angers some drivers
NEW YORK -- The city is planning to redesign a major part of Third Avenue. The idea is to make it safer.But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Friday, some drivers say it will only cause more congestion.Tell some New Yorkers that the city is going to take away lanes from Third Avenue and you get instant reviews."I think this is insane. New York City has always been a driver's town," Kenneth Abbott said."This is disgraceful," a woman named Maureen added. "It's just awful. It's awful owning a car."But the city says the streets need an overhaul, and Department of Transportation Commissioner...
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
NYPD proposes to change rules for receiving firearms license
The NYPD announced their proposal on Friday to change the rules in order to receive a firearms license. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down part of New York’s concealed carry law in June.
Did Eric Adams fail to declare cook book income? NYC mayor said he received an advance of up to $50,000 from vegan tome - but didn't declare it on tax form
The mayor of New York City was facing questions on Friday night about whether he had declared any income from his vegan cookbook - after he said publishers gave him an advance of up to $50,000. Eric Adams on Friday released his long-awaited tax returns, after receiving an extension from...
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
Staten Island Expressway drivers continue to abuse HOV lane amid renewed calls for extension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local elected officials renew their push for an extension of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the Staten Island Expressway, borough residents continue to flout the rules and treat it as though it’s just another lane of traffic. Earlier this month, Borough President Vito...
Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
