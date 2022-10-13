ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Source: Permanent Open Restaurants bill due by end of next month; One-year or longer phase-out eyed for contentious ‘streetery’ sheds

 4 days ago
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Proposed Third Avenue lane redesign angers some drivers

NEW YORK -- The city is planning to redesign a major part of Third Avenue. The idea is to make it safer.But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Friday, some drivers say it will only cause more congestion.Tell some New Yorkers that the city is going to take away lanes from Third Avenue and you get instant reviews."I think this is insane. New York City has always been a driver's town," Kenneth Abbott said."This is disgraceful," a woman named Maureen added. "It's just awful. It's awful owning a car."But the city says the streets need an overhaul, and Department of Transportation Commissioner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
CLAY, NY

