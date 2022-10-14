ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands At Ralph Lauren’s Fashion Show In LA: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiKP3_0iYSqzAu00
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Newly-weds Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, matched in monochromatic black ensembles for the Oct. 13 Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles. On their first red carpet appearance, since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Aug. 20, the happy couple showed up in style. J.Lo opted for a plunging pinstripe black dress that she accessorized with a black hat and pumps. Ben looked as handsome as ever in a wool suit that also matched his wool tie. The Gone Girl star also wore a pair of black dress pants with patent leather dress shoes as he held onto his wife’s hand on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekkqu_0iYSqzAu00
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Oct. 13. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The “Jenny From The Block” singer accented her Ralph ensemble with jewelry from Jacquie Aiche Jewelry. She wore several pieces, including the Pave Aquamarine Center Eye Diamond Smooth Bar Necklace and Pave Bone Thunderbird and Diamond Necklace. She also accented with three rings, including the Light Purple Tourmaline Heart Signet Ring, Pave Diamond Purple Ombre Sapphire Spike Spinner Ring and Pave Black and Red Druzy Signet Ring.

Jennifer also showed off the stunning look on her Instagram with a photo that she captioned, “California Dreamin’.” Many of her 224 million followers took to the comments section to admire the singer’s show-stopping style. “This look is everything, you look beautiful… I loved,” one fan wrote, while another said, “This look goes crazy omg.” And one of her fans couldn’t help but address her by JLo’s new last name. “MRS.AFFLECK OH HOT DAMNNN,” they chimed in.

Many other A-list celebrities also attended the fashion show including Sylvester Stallone, 76, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, who recently had their divorce case dismissed. The other famous couple pictured with Bennifer included The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, 45, along with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 40. Jessica and her man posed for a photo with the newlyweds, however Sly and his lady were not spotted with JLo and Ben.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deOFp_0iYSqzAu00
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, and her husband at the show on Oct. 13. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The fashion night out comes three months after the “On The Floor” singer announced her marriage to Ben via Instagram. Following their July wedding in Las Vegas Bennifer 2.0 then got married once more at Ben’s estate in Georgia. Just one month before the couple made their marriage official, JLo shared a sweet tribute of the Deep Water actor for Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love,” she captioned the video.

JLo and Ben were previously engaged from 2002 to January 2004. After Jennifer’s engagement to former baseball star Alexander Rodriguez came to an end in 2021, the bombshell then rekindled her romance with Ben, and the rest is history. But this isn’t her first marriage, as Jennifer was once married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The two share twins Maximilian and Emme, 14, who they welcomed in 2008. JLo was also married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Ben, on the other hand, was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy