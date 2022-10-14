Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands At Ralph Lauren’s Fashion Show In LA: Photos

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Newly-weds Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, matched in monochromatic black ensembles for the Oct. 13 Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles. On their first red carpet appearance, since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Aug. 20, the happy couple showed up in style. J.Lo opted for a plunging pinstripe black dress that she accessorized with a black hat and pumps. Ben looked as handsome as ever in a wool suit that also matched his wool tie. The Gone Girl star also wore a pair of black dress pants with patent leather dress shoes as he held onto his wife’s hand on Thursday.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Oct. 13. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The “Jenny From The Block” singer accented her Ralph ensemble with jewelry from Jacquie Aiche Jewelry. She wore several pieces, including the Pave Aquamarine Center Eye Diamond Smooth Bar Necklace and Pave Bone Thunderbird and Diamond Necklace. She also accented with three rings, including the Light Purple Tourmaline Heart Signet Ring, Pave Diamond Purple Ombre Sapphire Spike Spinner Ring and Pave Black and Red Druzy Signet Ring.

Jennifer also showed off the stunning look on her Instagram with a photo that she captioned, “California Dreamin’.” Many of her 224 million followers took to the comments section to admire the singer’s show-stopping style. “This look is everything, you look beautiful… I loved,” one fan wrote, while another said, “This look goes crazy omg.” And one of her fans couldn’t help but address her by JLo’s new last name. “MRS.AFFLECK OH HOT DAMNNN,” they chimed in.

Many other A-list celebrities also attended the fashion show including Sylvester Stallone, 76, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, who recently had their divorce case dismissed. The other famous couple pictured with Bennifer included The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, 45, along with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 40. Jessica and her man posed for a photo with the newlyweds, however Sly and his lady were not spotted with JLo and Ben.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, and her husband at the show on Oct. 13. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The fashion night out comes three months after the “On The Floor” singer announced her marriage to Ben via Instagram. Following their July wedding in Las Vegas Bennifer 2.0 then got married once more at Ben’s estate in Georgia. Just one month before the couple made their marriage official, JLo shared a sweet tribute of the Deep Water actor for Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love,” she captioned the video.

JLo and Ben were previously engaged from 2002 to January 2004. After Jennifer’s engagement to former baseball star Alexander Rodriguez came to an end in 2021, the bombshell then rekindled her romance with Ben, and the rest is history. But this isn’t her first marriage, as Jennifer was once married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The two share twins Maximilian and Emme, 14, who they welcomed in 2008. JLo was also married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Ben, on the other hand, was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.