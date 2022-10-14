ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richwood, LA

Richwood defeats Wossman, 44-8

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5qdW_0iYSqest00

FINAL: Richwood 44, Wossman 8

MyArkLaMiss

Annual public ‘Road Show’ set for District 05 on October 26th in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 PM, the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing. The purpose of the hearing (annual DOTD Road Show) is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The districts will include the following locations: East Carroll […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Sports Complex presents “Monster Mash”

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex invites the community and children to their annual Monster Mash, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. This event will feature trick- or treating and children are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Only children 12 and under are allowed to participate and are required to have a ticket. Tickets are […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Wellness Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Yoga instructors Jamie Burgress and Natalie Bannister with the Wellness Center in West Monroe are in the studio with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Jamie and Natalie share details with Ashley and the viewers about an event that will benefit local animal shelters. If you are interested in hearing more […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, and Jay Curtis of 90.3 KEDM are in the studio for Louisiana Living. Roy and Jay share with Ashley and the viewers some of the upcoming events that the Chamber of Commerce has planned. For more information, watch the video above. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
