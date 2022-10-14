Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
What Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Might Look if Made in Unreal Engine 5
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad, and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will take place in Feudal Japan and allow players to experience a very powerful shinobi fantasy. This installment also returns to the modern Action RPG style not found in some of its predecessors. Since its release date may be in 2024, TeaserPlay shows us what it could look like if made in Unreal Engine 5.
techeblog.com
Body Shop Gives Honda CR-X del Sol Bizarre Widebody Long Tail Conversion with Quad Exhaust Pipes
Photo credit: RD General Auto Repair LLC via Car Scoops. RD General Auto Repair LLC didn’t appreciate how small the Honda CR-X del Sol targa top looked from the factory, so they decided to give one a widebody long tail conversion, similar to many of the supercars you see on the road today. Aside from the wide fenders, they also added a custom front bumper, vented hood, and a vented hood.
CARS・
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look Back at D-VHS, an HD Video Format from the 90s That was Far Ahead of Its Time
DVDs had a competitor back in the 1990s, and it was D-VHS, a VHS-based high definition digital video recording format that was developed by JVC, Hitachi, Mitsubihi, Matsushita (Panasonic), and Philips. The video cassettes debuted in 1998 and capable of playing HD content in 1920×1080 or 1280×720 at 28.2 Mbit/s (HS speed), 720×576 (720×480) standard-definition content and bit rates from 14.1 Mbit/s down to 2.8 Mbit/s (STD, LS3, LS5 speeds).
techeblog.com
AI Upscales, Colorizes and Boosts ‘A Day in London’ Footage from the 1930s to 60FPS
You’ve seen restored WW2 footage, now check out how artificial intelligence-powered machine learning algorithms upscaled and colorized ‘A Day in London’ footage from the 1930s. First off, the video was boosted to 60 fps before the image resolution got an high definition makeover, thus improving both sharpness as well as brightness of all moving objects.
techeblog.com
What The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Looks Like in 8K with Reshade Ray-Tracing Running on an RTX 4090 Graphics Card
CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn’t require a heavy duty gaming PC to run, although if you install over 100 mods, including 8K with ray-tracing, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card. Digital Dreams did just that and added Reshade Ray-Tracing to make the graphics look even better on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950XX powered system.
techeblog.com
Tokyo Cafe Employs Anime-Inspired Maid Robots to Serve Customers
You’ve seen University of Tokyo’s self-driving gazing car, now check out the MasiRo Project, a cafe that employs three anime-inspired maid robots to serve customers. Located near Akihabara, there are three robots – Mashiro, Chiro, and Chiya – designed to entertain and serve patrons at the coffee shop. Visitors enter by scanning a QR code before Mashiro guides you to your table.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $329, Get the 10.2-inch Apple iPad 64GB (2021 Model) for $269 Shipped – Today Only
The 10.2-inch Apple iPad 64GB (2021 Model) is still claimed to be the best value for your money in 2022, and you can get one for $269 shipped, today only, originally $329. Despite its price, the 9th-gen iPad still comes with a powerful A13 Bionic chip capable of delivering a 20% performance boost over the previous generation. Product page.
techeblog.com
2,000HP Nissan GT-R Takes on Bugatti Chiron in a Drag Racing Showdown
The Nissan GT-R typically isn’t the first car that comes to mind when you hear of a Bugatti Chiron drag race, but that’s exactly what ‘The Hamilton Collection’ did during their airport event. Before the main event, they pit a Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1 against each other to get the runway warmed up.
techeblog.com
Scarface: The World is Yours Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What the Game Would Look Like on Modern Consoles
Though not as terrifying as the Alien Isolation remake, this Scarface: The World is Yours remake by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 is just as impressive. Radical Entertainment originally developed the open world action-adventure game for release on the PS2, Xbox and Windows platforms in 2006. The player controls Tony...
Comments / 0