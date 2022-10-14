ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techeblog.com

What Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Might Look if Made in Unreal Engine 5

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad, and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will take place in Feudal Japan and allow players to experience a very powerful shinobi fantasy. This installment also returns to the modern Action RPG style not found in some of its predecessors. Since its release date may be in 2024, TeaserPlay shows us what it could look like if made in Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Body Shop Gives Honda CR-X del Sol Bizarre Widebody Long Tail Conversion with Quad Exhaust Pipes

Photo credit: RD General Auto Repair LLC via Car Scoops. RD General Auto Repair LLC didn’t appreciate how small the Honda CR-X del Sol targa top looked from the factory, so they decided to give one a widebody long tail conversion, similar to many of the supercars you see on the road today. Aside from the wide fenders, they also added a custom front bumper, vented hood, and a vented hood.
CARS
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look Back at D-VHS, an HD Video Format from the 90s That was Far Ahead of Its Time

DVDs had a competitor back in the 1990s, and it was D-VHS, a VHS-based high definition digital video recording format that was developed by JVC, Hitachi, Mitsubihi, Matsushita (Panasonic), and Philips. The video cassettes debuted in 1998 and capable of playing HD content in 1920×1080 or 1280×720 at 28.2 Mbit/s (HS speed), 720×576 (720×480) standard-definition content and bit rates from 14.1 Mbit/s down to 2.8 Mbit/s (STD, LS3, LS5 speeds).
ENTERTAINMENT
techeblog.com

AI Upscales, Colorizes and Boosts ‘A Day in London’ Footage from the 1930s to 60FPS

You’ve seen restored WW2 footage, now check out how artificial intelligence-powered machine learning algorithms upscaled and colorized ‘A Day in London’ footage from the 1930s. First off, the video was boosted to 60 fps before the image resolution got an high definition makeover, thus improving both sharpness as well as brightness of all moving objects.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

What The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Looks Like in 8K with Reshade Ray-Tracing Running on an RTX 4090 Graphics Card

CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn’t require a heavy duty gaming PC to run, although if you install over 100 mods, including 8K with ray-tracing, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card. Digital Dreams did just that and added Reshade Ray-Tracing to make the graphics look even better on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950XX powered system.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Tokyo Cafe Employs Anime-Inspired Maid Robots to Serve Customers

You’ve seen University of Tokyo’s self-driving gazing car, now check out the MasiRo Project, a cafe that employs three anime-inspired maid robots to serve customers. Located near Akihabara, there are three robots – Mashiro, Chiro, and Chiya – designed to entertain and serve patrons at the coffee shop. Visitors enter by scanning a QR code before Mashiro guides you to your table.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

2,000HP Nissan GT-R Takes on Bugatti Chiron in a Drag Racing Showdown

The Nissan GT-R typically isn’t the first car that comes to mind when you hear of a Bugatti Chiron drag race, but that’s exactly what ‘The Hamilton Collection’ did during their airport event. Before the main event, they pit a Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1 against each other to get the runway warmed up.
MOTORSPORTS

