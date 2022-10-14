ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Rumbles Past UNLV, 42-7

A big first-half lifted Air Force football (5-2, 2-2 MW) to a 42-7 win at UNLV (4-3, 2-2 MW) Saturday late night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Senior running back Brad Roberts ran for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance on the ground, as the Falcons recorded its first road win of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Falls To #11 Loyola Marymount

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's water polo (20-7, 1-2 WWPA) lost to #11 Loyola Marymount (13-4, 5-0 WWPA) 19-6 in a WWPA game Saturday at the Cadet Natatorium. Loyola Marymount took control of the game immediately, out-scoring the Falcons 6-0 to open the first quarter. The Lions went up 8-0 before Air Force's first goal with 4:26 to go in the second quarter, scored by Sam De La Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons wrap up afternoon in Denver

DENVER, Colo.- Air Force concluded its day in Denver against the Pioneers and Tigers with a third place finish among the three teams, as Wen Zhang claimed first overall in the 200Y Freestyle, marking the Falcons lone individual title of the afternoon. "It was a great weekend of racing for...
DENVER, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Sweep Titles at Trojan Invitational

COLBY, Kan. – The Air Force cross country team swept the Trojan Invitational this morning (Oct. 15) in Colby, Kansas. Runner-up individual finishes from Stephanie Gregersen and Aidan Boyle highlighted a day that saw the women place five in the top 10 and the men account for five top-20 finishes.
COLBY, KS
Yardbarker

Watch: Referee goes into stands to make UNLV band stop playing

Here is something you do not see every day. Or ever, honestly. In the third quarter of Saturday's UNLV-Air Force game, referee Steve Baron climbed into the stands and instructed UNLV's band to stop playing while Air Force had the ball and was lining up for its snaps. Mountain West...
PARADISE, NV
goairforcefalcons.com

Men Finish Fourth at Nuttycombe Invitational

MADISON, Wis. – With just 16.2 seconds separating their five scoring runners, the 12th-ranked Air Force men's cross country team picked up an impressive fourth-place finish this afternoon (Oct. 14) at the prestigious Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison. Backed by a 10th-place finish from senior Sam Gilman, the Falcons...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thecomeback.com

WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band

We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
PARADISE, NV
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons take care of business, claim 11 first-place finishes

USAFA, Colo.- In Air Force's first official action of the 2022-23 season at Cadet Natatorium, the Falcons claimed victory in 11 of 13 events, defeating both Nebraska-Omaha and Colorado School of Mines in head-to-head points. "It was a really good of night racing," said head coach Rob Clayton. "Both Nebraska-Omaha...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons earn first win with 5-3 victory at Lindenwood

Box Score MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Senior captain Willie Reim scored two goals and sophomore Guy Blessing made 25 saves as Air Force defeated Lindenwood, 5-3,in a non-conference game Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Junior Brian Adams scored his first goal of...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons fall at Lindenwood, 7-6

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Lindenwood scored three goals in the third period, including the game-winner with 1:40 remaining for a 7-6 win over Air Force in a non-conference game Friday, Oct. 14, at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Air Force (0-2-1) opened the scoring just over...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Wrap up Opening Round of Friday Fights

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Katie Bush and Hannah Schuster shared the Boxer of the Week awards this evening (Oct. 14), as 22 members of the Air Force boxing team stepped into the ring for the first round of Friday Night Fights for the 2022-23 season. Bush claimed the team's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Sierra Sun

Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out

Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
RENO, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Carson City resident celebrating 100th birthday

Leonard Locke Lesch of Carson City didn’t realize it in 1941, but he would rub shoulders with Gen. James Doolittle and learn more about the general who would eventually lead the first retaliatory air raid on Japan after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Lodge Assisted Living and Memory...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26. The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
SPARKS, NV

