Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Europe fears US climate act will tip 'level playing field'
BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States. The EU has criticized the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iranian rock climber who competed without hijab returns home
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab. After landing, Rekabi gave a careful,...
Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to be admitted to U.S.
Venezuelan families who came to the U.S. border to request asylum but are now facing Title 42 expulsions if they walk across the Rio Grande on Wednesday sent the Biden administration a message: “Help us.”
WD-40 (WDFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WDFC earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Cuban missile crisis: 13 days when nuclear war threatened
Sixty years ago the Cuban missile crisis brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. "I have not assumed that you or any other sane man would in this nuclear age, deliberately plunge the world into war which it is crystal clear no country could win and which could only result in catastrophic consequences to the whole world, including the aggressor," he writes.
Comments / 0