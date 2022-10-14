ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose Blurbs: PC edges Newberry in tennis

The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) behind three singles and two doubles wins defeated the Newberry Wolves, 4-3, on the road in their 1st dual match of the season. It was a rare sporting event between the erstwhile rivals. Wins at Nos. 1-2 doubles captured the point. Presbyterian won 3 singles...
NEWBERRY, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Red Devils defeat adversity by unanimous decision

Clinton’s 3rd-ranked Red Devils stared adversity in the face early in Friday night’s Homecoming game against Woodruff and beat the Wolverines like a drum, 59-20, in front of another near-capacity crowd at Wilder Stadium. Quarterback Austin Copeland, who, like many of his teammates, starts on both offense and...
CLINTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football is where we expected it to be, Syracuse is not

OK, all of you prognosticators, gamblers, oddsmakers and soothsayers who predicted that an undefeated and Top 20 Syracuse team would be rolling into Death Valley to challenge Clemson for Atlantic Division superiority in late October, please raise your hands. Now scold yourself for lying. One would be hard pressed to...
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

San Diego eases away, 28-3

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Slowly, inexorably, the University of San Diego pulled away from Presbyterian College, 28-3, in a Pioneer Football League game at Torero Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For all its seeming predictability, a game in which the Toreros scored a touchdown in each quarter by a variety...
SAN DIEGO, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Homecoming heartbreak for Fort Mill

After being on the road for what seemed like a year, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets returned home to the friendly confines of Bob Jones Stadium Friday night to battle Region 3-5A newcomers Spring Valley for Homecoming, but came away falling 28-21. Two late turnovers would cost Fort Mill the...
FORT MILL, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy