laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: PC edges Newberry in tennis
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) behind three singles and two doubles wins defeated the Newberry Wolves, 4-3, on the road in their 1st dual match of the season. It was a rare sporting event between the erstwhile rivals. Wins at Nos. 1-2 doubles captured the point. Presbyterian won 3 singles...
laurenscountysports.com
Red Devils defeat adversity by unanimous decision
Clinton’s 3rd-ranked Red Devils stared adversity in the face early in Friday night’s Homecoming game against Woodruff and beat the Wolverines like a drum, 59-20, in front of another near-capacity crowd at Wilder Stadium. Quarterback Austin Copeland, who, like many of his teammates, starts on both offense and...
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-14-22
My40/WLOS — We’re on to week 9 of prep football action and tonight you’re in for a good one as the undefeated Rams of Hillcrest travel to Anderson to take on the 7-1 Yellow Jackets from T.L. Hanna. Pre-game starts at 7 pm on My40 with kick-off...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football is where we expected it to be, Syracuse is not
OK, all of you prognosticators, gamblers, oddsmakers and soothsayers who predicted that an undefeated and Top 20 Syracuse team would be rolling into Death Valley to challenge Clemson for Atlantic Division superiority in late October, please raise your hands. Now scold yourself for lying. One would be hard pressed to...
laurenscountysports.com
San Diego eases away, 28-3
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Slowly, inexorably, the University of San Diego pulled away from Presbyterian College, 28-3, in a Pioneer Football League game at Torero Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For all its seeming predictability, a game in which the Toreros scored a touchdown in each quarter by a variety...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Desmond Howard asked if he's buying Clemson as a contender
During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard was asked if he’s buying into the theory that Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is back into contender status. “I like what I see (...)
fortmillprepsports.com
Homecoming heartbreak for Fort Mill
After being on the road for what seemed like a year, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets returned home to the friendly confines of Bob Jones Stadium Friday night to battle Region 3-5A newcomers Spring Valley for Homecoming, but came away falling 28-21. Two late turnovers would cost Fort Mill the...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Carrie Underwood posts sneak peek of concert setup at The Well in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Carrie Underwood is in town and set to kick off her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour in Greenville on Saturday. (Video above is from when she announced her tour was kicking off in Greenville) Underwood posted a video on Twitter Monday that showed the stage being set...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least […]
