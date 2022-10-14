One more day of stable dry weather before a front brings showers statewide starting tomorrow. Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands tomorrow, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. Far offshore buoys have dropped a couple of feet in the past couple of hours which should translate to surf dropping below advisory levels today. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low-end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.

