Arkansas highly ranked in Preseason AP Top 25
The Preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the country. Other SEC schools included in Monday's preseason rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama. Here's the complete Top 25.
Hogs’ Offensive Problems May Have Answer in Defense
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman didn't offer a direct solution but there may be one.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Sets All-Time High in SEC Era + Other Insights from BYU Win
PROVO, Utah — The game was already well in hand, but Arkansas football fans found themselves holding their breath late in Saturday’s win at BYU. As the Razorbacks nearly ate up the final 10 minutes of their 52-35 win over the Cougars, star quarterback KJ Jefferson was shaken up on a run down to the 2-yard line.
Random Observations: Arkansas at BYU
Poop emojis, defensive body language and fears of a broken neck highlight Saturday's win over Cougars
bestofarkansassports.com
Rocket Sanders Is Racking Up Better Stats Than All His Predecessors (Including That Other No. 5)
PROVO, Utah — Consider this a warning that the following statement may be considered blasphemous by Arkansas football fans. Proceed with caution. Rocket Sanders is having a Darren McFadden-like season. Yes — he’s been *that* good through the Razorbacks’ first seven games of the season. The...
WATCH: Hogs’ Jalen Graham, Anthony Black After Red-White Game
What the players thought from leading scorer and assists leader.
Red beats White in Barnhill Arena, 64-59
The anticipation has been building for months around the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks, and 5,147 fans were finally able to get their first in-person look at the Hoop Hogs on Sunday afternoon for the annual Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. While the final score for the scrimmage does not count in...
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
KATV
Sully Says: Sam's biggest win?
After the game, Coach could laugh about it. Bob Holt played the "what if' game with Coach. What if the Hogs lost, and you had two weeks to think about it?. Coach Pittman's response: "Could you imagine getting on that plane, oh my lord, hearing how terrible I am, and how bad I need to fire KB (Kendal Briles)? Come on."
nwahomepage.com
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama
Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
COLUMN: Strong Start To Season Could Set Up Strong Finish For Kiffin's Rebels
Ole Miss sits at 7-0 after a win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With what remains on the schedule, where will this team finish its season?
KTLO
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
talkbusiness.net
Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs
Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
