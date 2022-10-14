ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Vilas County seasonal trail closings announced

(WJFW) - Vilas County has announced the closing of two trail systems for the season. First, the off highway motorcycle trail system - to include all state funded trails near Tamarack Springs - will close Monday, Oct. 31 at midnight. Second, the ATV/UTV trail system - to include all state...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Foot Locker to close Wausau distribution center

(WJFW) - Foot Locker will close their Wausau distribution center, effectively laying off 210 employees. The closure will take place in two stages. The first and largest wave of layoffs will happen Jan. 31 and affect 162 employees. The second wave will be Apr. 30 and affect 48 employees. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Peddlers make cider from basket to the pitcher

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - While Minocqua Winter Park was busy with the Dryland Dog Sled Races, many locals in attendance surround the apple cider station on site. With dozens of apples, they took the the fruit to the press to the pitcher. The stand had a peddaler moving the system,...
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Oneida County offers free reflective vests

(WJFW) - The Oneida County Traffic Commission will be passing out free reflective safety vests for area walkers, bikers and hikers. In an effort to keep roads and walkways safe, vests will be available at several locations. These locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department. Minocqua Police Department. Three Lakes Police Department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Achieve Center's new childcare facility complete

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The Achieve Center in Wausau completed its brand-new facility for its Treatment Focused Childcare. "I am really motivated to work with the directors, and the teachers to make this the best possible experience," said Carol Wesley. Even though the construction process took months to finish executive director, Carol Wesley believes that her and her crew benefited from it.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Local stores "Petal it Forward" to brighten up peoples lives

RHINELANDER - Some folks in the Northwoods may soon be receiving a floral surprise. Trig’s Floral & Home and Village Market Floral will be hitting the streets to hand out bouquets of flowers to unsuspecting strangers to help brighten up their week on Wednesday. Each person will be given...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Lincoln County gets $750K from opioid settlement

MERRILL - Lincoln County is receiving a portion of Wisconsin's $400 million opioid settlement. The County is receiving $750 thousand from that settlement. Lincoln County joined the opioid lawsuit back in 2017 against several opioid manufacturers and suppliers. The payments will be semi-annual payments over the next 18 years. So...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Fire Chief and Gov. Evers talk challenges, solutions

On Tuesday, the Rhinelander Fire department responded to three calls all around the same time. The problem was, they only had five personnel available. A thin staff because of a tight budget is one of the issues Rhinelander's fire chief told the governor during his visit. Gov. Tony Evers met...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Prescription drug and sharps take back collection Oct. 29

(WJFW) - The state of Wisconsin will celebrate Prescription Drug Take Back Day by offering collections at various locations throughout the state. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone needing to dispose of old or unused prescriptions will have the opportunity. Local "take back" locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Barnes makes campaign stop in Rhinelander

Around 1pm on Tuesday, Senate-hopeful Mandela Barnes met with supporters at the Friendship House Restaurant in Rhinelander. Barnes talked about reproductive health care rights, bringing back manufacturing jobs, and Sen. Johnson's voting record. In close, Barnes challenged people to try and find one voter on the fence every day, and convince them to vote blue in November.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Procurement Agent - 3303002

JOB DUTIES: Weinbrenner Shoe Company is looking for motivated candidates to join our growing team, to positively impact and execute business strategy while promoting a diverse culture. As a Procurement Agent, you will be responsible for assisting with the procurement process, including the purchasing of high-quality materials, preparation of purchase orders, and maintaining order records and inventory levels. You will also be responsible for maintaining data integrity and be a key member of our inventory team.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Business Lending Specialist II - 3316130

JOB DUTIES: Supporting lenders in providing an Incredible Customer Experience for business, real estate, and consumer loan applications. Obtaining supporting documentation before preparing loan documentation for loan closing, including but not limited to UCC search, CIS search, OFAC check, etc. Ordering and obtaining required documentation from third party vendors such as appraisals, title policies, flood determination, etc. Preparing all loan documentation and providing processing support for new and renewed loan requests for business customers with exposure of less than $500,000.00 and all consumer loans. Completing the entry of loan closed data into core banking system for consumer loans and assisting with customer request including but not limited to payments, transfers, wires, stop payments, and history inquiries. Ensuring timely, accurate, and compliant processing of assigned loans.
RHINELANDER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy