WJFW-TV
Vilas County seasonal trail closings announced
(WJFW) - Vilas County has announced the closing of two trail systems for the season. First, the off highway motorcycle trail system - to include all state funded trails near Tamarack Springs - will close Monday, Oct. 31 at midnight. Second, the ATV/UTV trail system - to include all state...
WJFW-TV
A revamped one stop golf shop is under construction at Minocqua Country Club
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Golf may not be top of mind for many this time of year. But when golf returns at the Minocqua Country Club next spring, things will look a little different. The warm air will not be the only fresh thing on the course -- they will also have a new golf pro shop up and running.
WJFW-TV
Canines sprint it out in the inaugural Minocqua "Almost" Winter Dryland Races
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - All by the power of the dog, racers from across the Midwest gathered at Minocqua Winter Park. While it’s not quite winter yet, that’s not stopping some dogs from pulling their way across the finish line. In its inaugural year, the Minocqua Almost Winter...
WJFW-TV
Foot Locker to close Wausau distribution center
(WJFW) - Foot Locker will close their Wausau distribution center, effectively laying off 210 employees. The closure will take place in two stages. The first and largest wave of layoffs will happen Jan. 31 and affect 162 employees. The second wave will be Apr. 30 and affect 48 employees. The...
WJFW-TV
Peddlers make cider from basket to the pitcher
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - While Minocqua Winter Park was busy with the Dryland Dog Sled Races, many locals in attendance surround the apple cider station on site. With dozens of apples, they took the the fruit to the press to the pitcher. The stand had a peddaler moving the system,...
WJFW-TV
Oneida County offers free reflective vests
(WJFW) - The Oneida County Traffic Commission will be passing out free reflective safety vests for area walkers, bikers and hikers. In an effort to keep roads and walkways safe, vests will be available at several locations. These locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department. Minocqua Police Department. Three Lakes Police Department.
WJFW-TV
Achieve Center's new childcare facility complete
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The Achieve Center in Wausau completed its brand-new facility for its Treatment Focused Childcare. "I am really motivated to work with the directors, and the teachers to make this the best possible experience," said Carol Wesley. Even though the construction process took months to finish executive director, Carol Wesley believes that her and her crew benefited from it.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk chamber welcomes new board president and prepares for spring excursion
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - New changes are in place for one chamber in Lincoln County. Following their meeting last week, a new slate of elected personal will be on the Tomahawk board. One of those changes includes a new president to the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce. Al Elvins is entering...
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County Board saves 4-H program by moving funding from forestry
MERRIL - The Lincoln County Board has approved moving funding to save the 4-H program. Tuesday the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held their final meeting before the November budget hearing. To balance the budget the board decided to take the forestry revenue and make a $45 thousand match to...
WJFW-TV
Local stores "Petal it Forward" to brighten up peoples lives
RHINELANDER - Some folks in the Northwoods may soon be receiving a floral surprise. Trig’s Floral & Home and Village Market Floral will be hitting the streets to hand out bouquets of flowers to unsuspecting strangers to help brighten up their week on Wednesday. Each person will be given...
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County gets $750K from opioid settlement
MERRILL - Lincoln County is receiving a portion of Wisconsin's $400 million opioid settlement. The County is receiving $750 thousand from that settlement. Lincoln County joined the opioid lawsuit back in 2017 against several opioid manufacturers and suppliers. The payments will be semi-annual payments over the next 18 years. So...
WJFW-TV
Manitowish Waters Historical Society preserves CCC camp with interpretive trail system
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW)- Northern Wisconsin is full of inspiring history, but some of it is in danger of being forgotten. However, the Manitowish Waters Historical Society has worked hard to make sure that doesn't happen at Camp Mercer, the site of a 1930s CCC camp. Jim Bokern, president of...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Fire Chief and Gov. Evers talk challenges, solutions
On Tuesday, the Rhinelander Fire department responded to three calls all around the same time. The problem was, they only had five personnel available. A thin staff because of a tight budget is one of the issues Rhinelander's fire chief told the governor during his visit. Gov. Tony Evers met...
WJFW-TV
Prescription drug and sharps take back collection Oct. 29
(WJFW) - The state of Wisconsin will celebrate Prescription Drug Take Back Day by offering collections at various locations throughout the state. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone needing to dispose of old or unused prescriptions will have the opportunity. Local "take back" locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department.
WJFW-TV
Barnes makes campaign stop in Rhinelander
Around 1pm on Tuesday, Senate-hopeful Mandela Barnes met with supporters at the Friendship House Restaurant in Rhinelander. Barnes talked about reproductive health care rights, bringing back manufacturing jobs, and Sen. Johnson's voting record. In close, Barnes challenged people to try and find one voter on the fence every day, and convince them to vote blue in November.
WJFW-TV
