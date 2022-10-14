Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race
Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser reigns in Mid Penn X-C race
Kiser earns gold medal: Trojan senior Camryn Kiser pulled away from a pack of runners to triumph in a postseason race for the first time Saturday morning, taking a win in the Mid Penn Conference championships at Big Spring. Kiser finished the race in 18:10.7. Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick was second...
thesportspage.blog
Shippensburg rolls over East Pennsboro 35-14
Shippensburg dominates East Pennsboro on both sides of the ball for a key 35-14 Colonial Division win in week eight. After a slow start and falling behind 7-0 Shippensburg took over. The Greyhounds punted on their first possession and Aaron Angelo ripped of a 61 yard touchdown for the early lead.
thesportspage.blog
Blazers drop 3-1 match to Carroll
The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers won the second set but wound up dropping a 3-1 decision to Carroll Christian Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. After Carroll won the first game 25-10, the Blazers squeezed out a 25-23 victory in the second set. Carroll, however, went on to claim the match with wins of 25-18 and 25-12.
thesportspage.blog
Trojan defense conjures up 7-3 victory over CDE
COLONIAL PARK –At times, it seemed like you were caught up in one of those Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video. Chambersburg and Central Dauphin East slugged it out in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Landis Field, and let’s just say that the defenses ruled the night.
thesportspage.blog
Gettysburg rallies to top Blue Devils, 42-28
GETTYSBURG — Tavon Cooper and the Greencastle-Antrim offense had a fine game against a very strong Gettysburg defense. But it wasn’t quite enough because the Warriors made too many big plays on offense, and G-A made a few too many mistakes. The result was a 42-28 Mid Penn Colonial defeat Friday night in Gettysburg.
