The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers won the second set but wound up dropping a 3-1 decision to Carroll Christian Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. After Carroll won the first game 25-10, the Blazers squeezed out a 25-23 victory in the second set. Carroll, however, went on to claim the match with wins of 25-18 and 25-12.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO