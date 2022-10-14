Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Tenet Vocal Artists to Present ‘Sound the Trumpet’
New York City-based Early Music Ensemble Tenet Vocal Artists will present “Sound the Trumpet” on November 19 2022, at St. Luke in the Fields in New York City. The celebration of music of Henry Purcell and his contemporaries, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, will feature selected pieces for trumpet, written by Philipp Jacob Rittler and Roman Weichlein, with baroque trumpet soloist Kris Kwapsis. They will be joined by Greenleaf, soprano Molly Quinn, countertenor Christopher Lowrey, tenor Corey Shotwell, and baritone Jonathon Adams. Instruments include violinists Aniela Eddy and Chiara Stauffer, cellist Matt Zucker, Adam Cockerham, and Hank Heijink.
operawire.com
OperaStreaming Announces Fall 2022 Slate
OperaStreaming has announced its Autumn 2022 season. The company will stream “Madama Butterfly” from the Teatro Comunale di Modena” with a cast starring Vittoria Yeo, Daniela Schillaci, Diego Cavazzin, Nozomi Kato, and Sergio Vitale. Aldo Sisillo conducts a production directed by Stefano Monti. Streaming Date: Oct. 30,...
operawire.com
Center for Contemporary Opera to Premiere Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s ‘We, The Innumerable’
The Center for Contemporary Opera will premiere Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s “We, The Innumerable.”. The work, which features a libretto by Lisa Flanagan, will premiere on Oct. 21, 2022 at the National Sawdust. The work is set during Iran’s Green Movement and features one woman’s fight for freedom in the...
operawire.com
Classical Everywhere to Present Unique Rendition of ‘Messiah’
(Credit: Frances Marshall) Classical Everywhere will present a unique interpretation of Händel’s “Messiah,” on December 6, 2022 at the Theater Royal Drury Lane. The event will immerse audiences in a powerful and theatrical new stage, featuring world-class musicians and innovative and imaginative lighting design, visual effects, choreography and staging, under director Neil Connolly.
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Aqua Net and Funyuns
“Aqua Net & Funyuns” was a 2020 project by New York City-based opera company Experiments in Opera taking the form of a podcast where in each 25-minute episode, three one-act “operas” are performed, each with their own plot and cast of characters. However, all three are connected...
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera to Host Community Open House
San Francisco Opera will host a free community open house on Oct. 23, 2022. The event will feature a wide range of activities and workshops for families including giveaways, scavenger hunts, onstage performances, “from the archives” display, instrument show and tell, conducting lessons, and the opportunity to snap a stage selfie, among others.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Medea’ Heads for Live in HD This Weekend
The Metropolitan Opera is set to take Cherubini’s “Medea” to movie theaters around the world on Oct. 22, 2022. The broadcast, which kicks off at 12:55 p.m. Eastern time, is conducted by Carlo Rizzi and stars Sondra Radvanovksy in the title role. She is joined by Matthew Polenzani, Janai Brugger, and Michele Pertusi. David McVicar directs with Joyce DiDonato hosting the transmission.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Changes for “L’Elisir d’Amore’ & ‘L’Orfeo’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced cast changes for productions of “L’Elisir d’Amore” and “L’Orfeo.”. For “L’Elisir d’Amore,” the company said Maria Nazarova will sing the role of Adina on the Oct. 21 performance of Donizetti’s opera instead of Slávka Zámečníková.
operawire.com
Soundstreams Announces As Semifinalists for Opera America’s ‘Digital Excellence in Opera’
Soundstreams is a semifinalist for the Opera America’s Award for Digital Excellence in Opera. The company was hailed for its production of “Garden of Vanished Pleasures” by composers Cecilia Livingston and Donna McKevitt. The work was directed by Tim Albery and features design by Michelle Tracey, digital projections by Cam Davis, and musical direction by Rachael Kerr.
operawire.com
Washington Bach Consort to Present ‘Orpheus Britannicus’
The Washington Bach Consort will present “Orpheus Britannicus” on Oct. 30, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at National Presbyterian Church in Washington D.C. will feature soprano Amy Broadbent, countertenor Clifton Massey, tenor Matthew Loyal Smith, and basses Jonathon Adams and Jason Widney as they take on music by Purcell.
operawire.com
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
The Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival has announced its 2023 Festival lineup, featuring works beloved by opera-goers. The Festival will run July 4-25, 2023. The Jerusalem International Opera Competition kicks off the season in July. Favorite arias are on tap as singers compete before a jury comprising conductors, singers, and casting directors from several of the world’s top opera houses.
operawire.com
Festival Verdi 2022 Review: Simon Boccanegra
Piero Pretti, Vladimir Stoyanov & Roberta Mantegna Give Magnetic Performances of Original Verdi Score. On Oct. 14, the Festival Verdi concluded its performances of Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra.”. The occasion was special as the festival brought back the original 1857 version which is rarely heard (there are very few...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces New Music Director
The Royal Opera House has named Jakub Hrůša as its new Music Director. The company said that Hrůša will assume the position of Music Director Designate with immediate effect and will begin his tenure as Music Director in September 2025. In a statement, the conductor said,...
operawire.com
Teatro Regio di Torino Announces New Artistic Director
The Teatro Regio di Torino has named a new Artistic Director. The company said that Cristiano Sandri will succeed Sebastian F. Schwarz in January 2023. Mathieu Jouvin, the General Director of the opera house, made the decision after hearing the board, as required by the Foundation’s Statute. Sandri is...
operawire.com
PBS to Broadcast Met Opera’s ‘Hamlet’ This November
PBS has announced that it will begin broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Hamlet” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It will then be available for viewing in the New York Metro area on Nov. 13, 2022, on THIRTEEN. The opera by Brett Dean stars Allan Clayton, Sarah...
operawire.com
Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo to Stream 4 Operas on World Opera Day
The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá will celebrate World Opera Day on October 25 with the streaming of “Gianni Schicchi,” “Aida,” “Tosca,” and “Il Trovatore.”. Entitled “Opera: a Window to Emotions,” the streams that will be presented jointly by...
operawire.com
Director Mo Zhou Joins Athlone Artists
Director Mo Zhou has joined the roster of Athlone Artists. Zhou, who is set to direct Händel’s “Rinaldo” at the Minnesota Opera during the 2022-23 season, came into prominence in 2019 after directing “The Diaries of John Rabe” in 2019. The production appeared at China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts followed by performances at the Staatsoper Berlin, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and Ronacher in Vienna; it was subsequently filmed in China.
operawire.com
Anthony Roth Costanzo Leads ‘The Lord of Cries’
The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) and Odyssey Opera are set to present the East Coast premiere of John Corigliano and Mark Adamo’s new opera “The Lord of Cries.”. Considered to be one of the major operatic events of the new decade, “Cries” tells the story of the...
operawire.com
Festival Verdi 2022 Review: La Forza del Destino
Gregory Kunde & Amartuvshin Enkhbat Triumph in Verdi’s Epic. The final production of the Festival Verdi was “La Forza del Destino,” one of the most difficult of Verdi’s work to present. Aside from its massive cast, the work also requires multiple set changes and an epic...
operawire.com
Q & A: Soprano Merissa Beddows on Learning Through Change & America’s Got Talent
Earlier this year, American soprano Merissa Beddows stepped into the nation’s spotlight when she made her debut on the popular television show America’s Got Talent, stunning the audience and judges with her fluid and funny impressions of various artists. A recent graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music,...
Comments / 0