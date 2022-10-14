Director Mo Zhou has joined the roster of Athlone Artists. Zhou, who is set to direct Händel’s “Rinaldo” at the Minnesota Opera during the 2022-23 season, came into prominence in 2019 after directing “The Diaries of John Rabe” in 2019. The production appeared at China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts followed by performances at the Staatsoper Berlin, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and Ronacher in Vienna; it was subsequently filmed in China.

1 DAY AGO