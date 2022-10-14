Read full article on original website
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
Former President Is Remembered With Western New York Statue
One of the most familiar faces in United States history is honored with a statue in Western New York. It commemorates a moment that a former United States President had with a little girl. Grace Bedell, an 11 year old girl from Westfield, New York, wrote a letter to Abraham...
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?
Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Major Warmup + Patio Weather Coming To Western New York
It is that time of the year in Western New York. You are walking outside to your car this morning and when you get inside temperature reads 39 degrees. You're going to need the heat on in the car. By the time you leave work, it might be 30 degrees warmer and you'll want the air conditioner.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
New York Governor Makes Major Faux Pas Over Weekend
It is very hard to be a politician. You always have to be on and be very careful about what you say because you don't want to turn one side against you. Well, it looks like Kathy Hochul was pandering to the large New York City crowd over the weekend. She issued a statement on Twitter that most of know is false. She should have known it was false too since she is from Western New York.
These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York
Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
New York’s Minimum Wage Workers Have A New Issue
The price of everything has gone through the roof these days. Call it inflation, or the leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing is for certain, we are paying more for the stuff we need than ever before. As hard as you work, it seems like you just...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
It Will Soon Cost More To Mail Something In New York
The price of everything is on the rise and now it looks like the next time you head to the mailbox it will cost you a little bit more. On Monday, the United States Postal Service announced that they were going to raise the price of Forever stamps along with other postage rates.
Major Cannabis Conference And Career Fair Taking Place In New York State
If you're interested in the cannabis industry in New York State, there's a big conference taking place in Albany. New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The theme for the conference is "Business, Social Equity & Advocacy." This Expo, Conference...
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money
The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
