New York State

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State

What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?

Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs

New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Governor Makes Major Faux Pas Over Weekend

It is very hard to be a politician. You always have to be on and be very careful about what you say because you don't want to turn one side against you. Well, it looks like Kathy Hochul was pandering to the large New York City crowd over the weekend. She issued a statement on Twitter that most of know is false. She should have known it was false too since she is from Western New York.
CALIFORNIA STATE
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money

The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
Buffalo NY
