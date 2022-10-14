ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Foot Locker to close Wausau distribution center

(WJFW) - Foot Locker will close their Wausau distribution center, effectively laying off 210 employees. The closure will take place in two stages. The first and largest wave of layoffs will happen Jan. 31 and affect 162 employees. The second wave will be Apr. 30 and affect 48 employees. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Boat capsized on Wisconsin River

(WJFW) - Two men were rescued after their boat capsized on the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park, Stevens Point. According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the rescue call came in early Friday, Oct. 18. When a sheriff's unit and two paramedics arrived at a nearby...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Lincoln County gets $750K from opioid settlement

MERRILL - Lincoln County is receiving a portion of Wisconsin's $400 million opioid settlement. The County is receiving $750 thousand from that settlement. Lincoln County joined the opioid lawsuit back in 2017 against several opioid manufacturers and suppliers. The payments will be semi-annual payments over the next 18 years. So...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy