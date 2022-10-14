Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Foot Locker to close Wausau distribution center
(WJFW) - Foot Locker will close their Wausau distribution center, effectively laying off 210 employees. The closure will take place in two stages. The first and largest wave of layoffs will happen Jan. 31 and affect 162 employees. The second wave will be Apr. 30 and affect 48 employees. The...
WJFW-TV
Boat capsized on Wisconsin River
(WJFW) - Two men were rescued after their boat capsized on the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park, Stevens Point. According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the rescue call came in early Friday, Oct. 18. When a sheriff's unit and two paramedics arrived at a nearby...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk chamber welcomes new board president and prepares for spring excursion
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - New changes are in place for one chamber in Lincoln County. Following their meeting last week, a new slate of elected personal will be on the Tomahawk board. One of those changes includes a new president to the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce. Al Elvins is entering...
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County gets $750K from opioid settlement
MERRILL - Lincoln County is receiving a portion of Wisconsin's $400 million opioid settlement. The County is receiving $750 thousand from that settlement. Lincoln County joined the opioid lawsuit back in 2017 against several opioid manufacturers and suppliers. The payments will be semi-annual payments over the next 18 years. So...
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County Board saves 4-H program by moving funding from forestry
MERRIL - The Lincoln County Board has approved moving funding to save the 4-H program. Tuesday the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held their final meeting before the November budget hearing. To balance the budget the board decided to take the forestry revenue and make a $45 thousand match to...
